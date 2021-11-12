Josh Reynolds Already Proving Why He’s Good Fit for Rebuilding Lions

Finding a wideout to help the offense was a big goal for the Detroit Lions around the trade deadline and otherwise, and the team may have lucked into the perfect fit with Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds has joined the team and has been open in his desire to make a difference for the Lions right away. Speaking to reporters, the wideout laid out exactly what his expectations were upon joining the team, and it’s clear he’s got the right mindset already.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As Reynolds told reporters on Thursday, November 11 after joining the team, his top goal is to help the franchise win and do whatever

“I’m here to help the team win. Whether it’s coaching guys up or catching passes, it doesn’t really matter. I’m here to help these guys win and build this culture,” Reynolds explained to the media during his first meeting with them.

That’s the right idea for a young player to have coming into a new situation, and shows why the Lions picked up Reynolds in the first place. He’s a selfless player and a leader, which is just the type of people the Lions will want on this team for the future.

Anyone looking for a reason that the Lions did not pursue Odell Beckham Jr. need only look to this clip. Reynolds is clearly a hungry player who is ready to help this team and roster for the future, and those are the types of people the team is looking to bring into the mix.

Anthony Lynn Likes What Reynolds Brings to Mix

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, November 11 posted to DetroitLions.com, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn spoke and talked about Reynolds coming to the team. As he said, the wideout’s connection with quarterback Jared Goff was a huge reason the team made the move to pick him up, and the coach believes it’s something that can help the Lions in a big way down the stretch offensively.

“I definitely think that can help, that’s why we acquired him. Jared and him had a prior relationship in Los Angeles, so they know each other very well. Jared spent some time with him this morning, so that can’t do nothing but help,” Lynn said of Reynolds.

As for what Reynolds can bring to the mix specifically, Lynn’s commentary was brief, but it was honest. As he said, he likes Reynolds’ tape and playmaking ability.

“His tape speaks for itself. He can make plays,” Lynn said.

The Lions will hope when they insert Reynolds in he can start to make some of those plays for the team quickly and put the chemistry he already has to good use.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. With just 90 total yards receiving, it makes sense he would want a new chance at generating more offense somewhere else, which is what the Titans are giving him via release.

Here’s a look at some highlights from his Rams career:





Play



Josh Reynolds 2020-21 Rams Highlights || HD Josh Reynolds Complete 2020 Highlights Wide Receiver #11 Los Angeles Rams. #NFL #JoshReynolds #Rams 2021-02-17T03:01:35Z

At 6-3, Reynolds is a big body and the type of wideout the team could be missing to help them stretch the field. More than that, though, his mindset could go a long way in the locker room.

READ NEXT: Analyst Called Josh Reynolds Signing Before Lions Made Move