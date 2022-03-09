Josh Reynolds Makes Promise After Lions Return: ‘It’s Gonna Be Good’

One of the key decisions the Detroit Lions had to make before the start of the new league year was whether or not to bring back several of their own free agents including wideout Josh Reynolds.

The shoe dropped with regards to Reynolds this week, and the Lions didn’t let the wideout hit free agency after all. Considering what he meant to the team in a short time last year, that was probably a good decision. It could be even more of a good decision if Reynolds has anything to say about it on the field.

Reynolds took to the podium to speak with the media on Wednesday, March 9 after his re-signing was made official by the team. Reporters asked him plenty of things about his comeback, and Reynolds’ best answer may have revolved around how excited he was to hear that the team was bringing him back.

“As soon as I got the news, I was ready to get back out there man,” Reynolds told the media in the clip. “Shout out to Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes for getting this done and getting me back, because we’re going to get this thing rolling. It’s going to be good.”

That’s quite a promise for Reynolds to make, but he has some success with the team to fall back on. Late last year, he surged upon coming to Detroit, putting up 306 yards and 2 touchdowns. Reynolds also conceded the chemistry could get even better for himself and his teammates this year.

This would be quite the scary proposition for the Lions and also their opponents in 2022, indeed.

Reynolds Breaks Down Offseason Plan at Wideout

Do the Lions need more help at the spot of wide receiver even with Reynolds in the mix? It seems pretty clear that the wideout himself would seem to agree with that notion. When speaking to the media, Reynolds was asked about his position group, and while he didn’t have a specific answer as it relates to who the team may be chasing or if he would push them to chase certain free agents, he seemed to concede that more additions could make everyone better and more dangerous this coming season.





“When you can’t focus on double teaming one person or even just two people, it makes it tough. You have to defend all angles of the field. Just with all the different misdirection stuff we have. It’s very dangerous having depth like that, to be able to not having to not be worried about fall off or anything on offense. To be able to have that is crucial,” Reynolds explained to the media.

The Lions could be players in the wideout market, and if they are, it only figures to make things better for Reynolds and company at the position.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

After seeing what he can provide last year, Lions fans should be just as excited to get Reynolds back. At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact.

Here’s a look at the immediate impact he made after coming to Detroit:





Reynolds has gotten a chance to blossom in Detroit and has helped his new team’s offense in a big way. Now that he is back, he seems even more fired up for the future than he already was last year.

