Josh Reynolds Jump-Starts Lions’ Offense With Touchdown [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions picked up Josh Reynolds on the waiver wire a few weeks ago, and after a rough start to his career in the Motor City, the wideout made a big first impression with an early score.

Reynolds picked up 16 yards on his first catch, then the Lions dialed up a deep pass a few plays later which Reynolds snagged for his first score in a Detroit uniform.

Here’s a look at the play that got things going on Thanksgiving Day for Detroit’s early lead:

The Lions have needed a big passing play to open things up for weeks, so it was huge for them to get off to such a fast start in the game. Detroit has needed some positivity at wideout given all the injuries that have plagued the team so far, and the Reynolds play was a huge shot of confidence for the team and their needy offense.

Reynolds Can Open Up Lions Offense

If the Lions can continue to work Reynolds into the mix, it would be a big boost to their offense. The team has needed some sort of a stable deep threat most of the season, and has tried in vain to find one. Reynolds came along at the perfect time on the waiver wire for Detroit after his release from the Tennessee Titans. In Tennessee, Reynolds didn’t have a big role, but in Detroit, that could be just the opposite. The Lions could actually depend on Reynolds to be a key cog and the only deep threat for their team at this point in time.

With speed and strength as well as size, the Lions have a shot to get some major production from Reynolds in the future.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. With just 90 total yards receiving, it makes sense he would want a new chance at generating more offense somewhere else, which is what the Titans are giving him via release.

At 6-3, Reynolds is a big body and the type of wideout the team could be missing to help them stretch the field. That showed on his first touchdown catch, which fans hope is just the beginning for the wide receiver with his new team.

