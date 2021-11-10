Analyst: Lions Could Be ‘All Over’ Claiming Another Young Wideout

The Detroit Lions elected to pass on the higher-profile addition at wide receiver with Odell Beckham Jr., but another intriguing name has hit the waiver wire at the position that the team could be more motivated to grab.

On Tuesday, November 9, the Tennessee Titans released wideout Josh Reynolds in a move that was mutual according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. Now, the 26 year old will hit waivers and once again the Lions will have the first chance at claiming the young pass catcher and adding him to a depleted group.

Yahoo! Sports NFL writer Eric Edholm believes the Lions could be “all over” a potential Reynolds claim once he hits waivers and can be picked up.

Famously, Brad Holmes drafted Reynolds in Los Angeles, and with the Lions devoid of playmakers, they could look to pick up the pass catcher and add to the offense. Reynolds is very young as well and figures to come cheaply given he will only be owed $500,000, so he could fit the profile of the type of player that the Lions could elect to snap up fast.

Reynolds has a history with Jared Goff, so it would make sense for the Lions to reunite the pair and see what they had in a new situation.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. With just 90 total yards receiving, it makes sense he would want a new chance at generating more offense somewhere else, which is what the Titans are giving him via release.

Here’s a look at some highlights from his Rams career:





At 6-3, Reynolds is a big body and the type of wideout the team could be missing to help them stretch the field.

Why Lions Could Add a Wide Receiver

The Detroit offense just simply isn’t potent right now. The Lions cannot move the ball downfield, and it’s becoming clear that Jared Goff needs some help if he is going to turn the offense around. Finding a way to deal for a wideout could help take some of the pressure off the rookie and younger options the team has right now.

Overall, the Lions don’t have a veteran player they can depend on at the position both now and for 2022. Finding a way to add a player could be huge for the Lions, especially if that player can be part of the solution for 2021 and beyond.

This past offseason, the Lions only added underrated players to the mix instead of prioritizing a top buy at the position. The mindset that led the team to that could change in a hurry, especially if the Lions struggle at moving the ball consistently in the next few weeks.

Whether via trade, signing or another roster move, the Lions are going to have to find someone to make some catches on offense. Reynolds could figure in as the best option on the market currently to help in doing this.

