Lions Defender Defends Game Plan Late Against Ravens

The Detroit Lions gave up the longest field goal in NFL history to lose in Week 3, and while that kick is generating all the headlines, many think the true nature of their troubles may have started a few plays before.

After a pair of solid plays, the Lions had the Baltimore Ravens backed up on a 4th and 19 play. It was their last gasp or the game was over. Unlike other times during the game, the Lions didn’t bring any heat, electing to only rush three on the play. The result? Lamar Jackson had time to survey the field and make a big throw to Sammy Watkins to move the chains.

As a result of this, many have questioned whether sitting back was the right move for the Lions or not in the heat of the moment. One person who is not questioning the motives of the staff is defensive lineman Julian Okwara. Okwara said on September 27 while speaking to the media including Justin Rogers of the Detroit News that he believed the staff made the right call in rushing three on the play, since “anyone who knows football” would agree that was the right move.

Julian Okwara wasn't on the field for the 4th-and-19, but he said rushing three was the right decision on the play to anyone who knows and watches football. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) September 27, 2021

Detroit gave up the big play to the Ravens to move the chains into Lions territory, an incompletion followed on the next play and the field goal was attempted and then made. The rest, as they say, is history. In real-time, many believe that the Lions should have been more aggressive on the play since heating up Jackson had worked during the game. Not so according to Okwara, who played a big role in the game.

Dan Campbell Highlights Communication Errors as Biggest Problem

The head coach himself singled out communication as the biggest issue on the afternoon and otherwise, and said that in recent weeks, the Lions have struggled in a big way with being able to succeed on the field because they aren’t communicating in the proper way on defense. As Campbell told the media on September 27, communication has led to breakdowns.





“Major communion errors and let’s put it this way, lack of. We have to get much more demonstrative and very clear and concise and loud and pass it along,” he said. “Because that’s what it is, it’s not the scheme, it’s communication between players. Between our back end and the linebackers. Man we got to clean it up. That was the errors that showed.”

As Campbell said, the fact that the Lions have so many young players and new players rotating in and out could be playing a role in these struggles. Regardless of that, it’s the communication that he wants to see solved by the team most of all.

Okwara Enjoys Best Game as a Pro Against Ravens

One person who should not hang his head about his effort was Okwara, who enjoyed arguably his best game since coming to the NFL against Baltimore. Okwara didn’t register a stat in the game and only played 10 snaps, but had some important looks on the field such as this one where he bull rushed the offensive guard and put pressure on the quarterback.

Very next play. This is what the lions need moving forward. Gotta finish though. pic.twitter.com/GTlI8zUzg6 — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) September 26, 2021

Statistics aren’t always everything, and with these plays, Okwara shows why that is the case. The Lions could use him to make some more big plays for their defense moving forward. The fact he has faith in the scheme is good news for the Lions, indeed.

