Rising Linebacker Named Lions’ Early Breakout Candidate for 2022

Even though the Detroit Lions struggled on the field during the 2021 season, a major positive for the team was seen in the emergence of young players.

It wasn’t just the rookies who stepped up in a big way, and multiple second-year players managed to show their skill and put their best foot forward toward a positive future with the team. Perhaps one of the best examples of this was linebacker Julian Okwara.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Lost in his rookie season to injury, Okwara was facing a big year for his development in 2021 and he managed to deliver in a big way with 5 sacks. As a result, Okwara has been named Detroit’s early breakout candidate for 2022 by Pro Football Focus and writer Anthony Treash.

As Treash pointed out, PFF is high on Okwara after he was able to show a 76.8 pass-rush grade and 16.2% pass-rush win rate coming off the bench. Those facts, he wrote, should give the Lions some hope for the future for their linebacker.

Detroit’s linebacker room was re-made in 2021, but Okwara emerged as one of the true highlights given his play. That makes him someone to watch out for this season.

Okwara Talks About His 2021 Development

This season, Okwara was able to stay healthy, which has been huge for the Detroit defense. The Lions needed Okwara to come into his own, and he managed to get the job done for the team. That’s the kind of progress that could set the team up well for the future and ensure that they are a force. In terms of his own development, Okwara seemed to be very pleased with what he got done.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, January 7 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Okwara explained that from where he sits, he was able to learn in a big way for his own progression.

“I think this year was definitely a huge learning experience. I know last year I played in maybe five games, maybe a couple snaps here and there,” Okwara said. “I think it’s a huge thing, really just learning especially with. a new defense, new coaches. Really just being able to find myself, find a role. Work and get better every week. I’ve just ben trying to solidify that and get better. Control what I can control.”

With 27 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 passes defended and 1 forced fumble, Okwara seems to be on the right track toward becoming a mainstay for the future. If that is the case, the Lions might have only this season to thank.

Okwara’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the 2021 season, it was clear that Julian Okwara was going to be primed for a big effort on the field. He had missed most of his rookie 2020 season with injury, so it was clear coming in that Okwara was in position to do some damage for the Lions if he could stay healthy. Injuries up front to other players ended up helping Okwara see more of the field, as did the effort he put in as it relates to honing his craft. In his NFL career, he has 27 tackles, 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hits, with the bulk of that work playing out in 2021.

Collegiately, Okwara always showed these kind of attributes. At Notre Dame, he put up 79 total tackles and 15.5 sacks in his career to go with 2 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles. Here was some of his work in college:





Play



Julian Okwara Highlights | Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Watch highlights of Notre Dame defensive end Romeo Okwara, who the Detroit Lions drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2020-04-25T02:56:03Z

After feeling like a draft steal, it’s good to see Okwara coming into his own in 2021 and making a major difference on the field. He could be primed for a huge 2022 season as a result of this work.

READ NEXT: Rich Eisen Praises Lions’ 2021 Season