Kalif Raymond Proves Why He Represents Ideal Lions Culture Fit

This offseason, above all, the Detroit Lions have made it a priority to try and keep their culture strong and that has happened with the team making several re-signings of key foundational players on their roster.

One of those players who perhaps doesn’t generate nearly enough headlines is wideout Kalif Raymond. After signing to a one-year deal last year, Raymond played well in 2021 and gained the trust of the team enough to earn a return on a new multi-year deal this week.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Why was that deal so easy to do with Raymond? Not only does he fit in with his team’s play on offense given his ability to show explosion and get off at wide receiver, but he’s a quality person as well, and he fits what the team is looking to do from a culture standpoint perfectly.

Speaking after joining the team, Raymond discussed the impact that family has on him. As he admitted, he likes to have his family close by so it keeps him focused and grounded while he is playing in the league.

Kalif Raymond on why it's important to have his family at every game: "It brings my why and my work ethic back into reality. The game is so big – people in the stands, media, teammates, fears and doubts. But I can take a step back and be like, “My mom’s here. My people are here.” — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 18, 2022

“Kalif Raymond on why it’s important to have his family at every game: “It brings my why and my work ethic back into reality. The game is so big – people in the stands, media, teammates, fears and doubts. But I can take a step back and be like, “My mom’s here. My people are here,” Raymond said as tweeted by Burke.

That quote shows the type of person the Lions want to build around. Down to earth, grounded players who understand what it means to be a professional. Raymond is a leader by example, and those are the kind of players you like to have around the locker room to show the young guys the way.

Raymond will continue to show off a good attitude with the team and also continue to set a good example for teammates young and old. That’s why his signing was a brilliant one for the team’s culture overall, and why his addition should not be slept on overall.

Raymond’s Strong Season on Special Teams Helped Return/h2>

While Raymond had a good season on the field as a wide receiver for the Lions in 2021, many folks might be forgetting the most obvious reason the receiver is making a comeback to the team for 2022, and that revolves around the difficult position to play of punt returner. Raymond managed to do that and do it well for Detroit, putting up an 11.2 yard per-punt average, fourth in the NFL amongst players with at least 20 punt returns. The @Lions have re-signed WR Kalif Raymond. In his first season in Detroit, Raymond produced career highs in every major receiving category and added two 100-yard games. He also ranked 4th in the @NFL in punt return average (11.2) among all players with at least 20 returns. pic.twitter.com/J5pdhsbz5P — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) March 18, 2022

Special teams play often equates to hidden yardage for teams, and Raymond’s ability to dig deep and deliver those kinds of plays has proven huge for both him and his team. Though he figures to be in the mix early and often at wide receiver, nobody should sleep on this as being another major reason he was brought back for this season.

Raymond’s Career Stats & Highlights

The Lions added an intriguing player to the mix in Raymond last offseason as someone who can impact the game multiple ways. Raymond hadn’t had a major impact on the offense given his 369 yards and 19 career receptions prior to last year. Raymond did have 1,549 yards in the return game, and though he was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, he played with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Giants and then Titans once again before signing with Detroit

from the start, it always figured that Raymond would figure to get his first crack at the receiving job, and given the fact that he has shown 4.3 speed as well as explosion as a deep threat, the chances of him making an impact seemed great for the team in year one with the Lions, and he was able to make it happen on the field with 576 yards and 4 touchdowns to his credit.

Here’s a look at some of his best plays last year:





Play



Kalif Raymond 2021-2022 Highlights Here are Kalif Raymond's best plays from his 2021-2022 NFL season with the Detriot Lions! Hope you enjoy! Follow Me! ________________ Gaming Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC51AdGwI776HR8evTad-xVA IRL Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCGqd71QXJgBleNCvtj9nkPA My Podcast: youtube.com/channel/UCymymMt40cHq3P6hFUtkDoQ Music Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCISsQ1Zz5fpfTF4WHQpI8HQ Instagram: instagram.com/tc_films/ TikTok: tiktok.com/@tc.films?lang=en _______________ Email me for a collab! temfilms15@gmail.com _______________ Check out these videos! Lonzo Ball Mix: youtube.com/watch?v=ofWuL0092HA Tom Brady… 2022-01-22T21:00:02Z

Raymond has managed to bring big plays and speed consistently, which helped the Lions in a big way. He also brings the right kind of mindset, which could be a big reason he is returning to the team this offseason.

READ NEXT: DJ Chark’s Contract Reveals Cap Space Surprise for Lions