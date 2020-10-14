Lions Urged To Trade ‘Immediately’ for Productive Young Linebacker

The Detroit Lions have been one of the bigger disappointments in the NFL this season, and at 1-3, it’s hard to see how their season will play out.

One of the bigger mysteries that will unfold is what the team plans to do during the trade deadline. It’s possible Detroit could be active, especially if the team manages to turn things around in the coming weeks. While a bigger move should not be anticipated, the Lions have plenty of ability to make a smaller move to help in their roster building to shore up a few needs.

Recently, in the lead up to the trade deadline, Tennessee Titans’ linebacker Kamalei Correa had been kept by the team as a healthy scratch. That’s led Correa to desire a move off the roster and a fresh start. Interestingly, according to Chris Burke of The Athletic, Bob Quinn should be calling Titans’ general manager Jon Robinson and inquiring about Correa.

Bob Quinn should be on the phone immediately. https://t.co/v0vFp0Accr — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 14, 2020

This season, Detroit has gotten up and down play out of their linebacking group. Veterans like Jamie Collins have played well, but the team hasn’t seen their young star Jarrad Davis take off at all. Interestingly, there could be a tie to Detroit already given Correa’s former position coach Tyrone McKenzie now leads the linebackers in Detroit.

Perhaps adding Correa to the mix could give the team a bit of a boost where they need it on defense.

Kamalei Correa Stats

Since coming into the league with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 as a 2nd round pick out of Boise State, Correa has been a very productive linebacker with 75 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 4 passes defended. At just 26, Correa could conceivably be a solid piece to help the team’s defensive fortunes recover in the second half of the season and beyond as well. He’s got a bit of the pass rush punch the Lions could crave on defense and some youth as well.

Lions Trade Deadline Approach

Will the Lions elect to make a big move at the trade deadline or a smaller move? Will they be buyers or sellers? At this point, it’s hard to say what path they will take. Many folks have wondered if the Lions will indeed decide to become sellers in a big way and perhaps dangle Matthew Stafford. While a move of that magnitude seems unlikely to be the case, the Lions could decide to sell off other veteran players from the roster as they have done during the team’s past 2 trade deadlines. In those years, the Lions moved on from names like wide receiver Golden Tate and safety Quandre Diggs. Detroit also has made modest additions under Bob Quinn, dealing for Damon Harrison in 2018, who did help the team’s defense.

It will likely boil down to record and performance in 2020. If the Lions make use of an advantageous schedule in the second half, they could get back in the playoff hunt and become buyers. If their season nosedives further, they could also become quick sellers. All of that will be sorted out in coming weeks.

A player like Correa, as Burke hints, could be an interesting addition for the team’s defense in the weeks ahead either by trade or by signing.

