Lions Coach ‘Linking Immediately’ With Players at Senior Bowl Practice

The Detroit Lions’ entire coaching staff has a big chance to impress down in Mobile, Alabama this week, and it seems like they are off to a very good start with doing just that.

This week, it isn’t Dan Campbell that will be generating the most buzz for once. Detroit elevated Duce Staley, Aubrey Pleasant and Ben Johnson to play a role in coaching, coordinating and instruction this week. The team’s staff also came along for the ride, which means a role for others such as outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Sheppard has been on the field this week during Senior Bowl practices that culminates with Saturday afternoon’s game, and he has been making quite the mark on the field with his instruction as well. Sheppard caught the eye of NFL.com writers Lance Zierlein and Chase Goodbread, who singled him out in a takeaways piece about the first days of practice at the event.

As was written, standout Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson was working on the field when the Lions asked him to do some extra reps. At first, Johnson didn’t take to the coaching in an early rep, but he changed up his approach and stuck with what the coaches were trying to communicate to his benefit.

In the piece, it was mentioned that Sheppard was catching attention for how he was leading the players on the field, giving them tips in between reps and coaching enthusiastically during drills. Johnson even admitted he has taken to Sheppard given he played in the league.

Add it up and it’s clear that this is some impressive press for a young member of the Detroit staff very early in his career.

Aubrey Pleasant Called ‘Rising Star’ During Senior Bowl

It hasn’t been only Sheppard or Staley that has impressed thus far. The Lions have another position coach drawing plenty of attention in Aubrey Pleasant, the team’s defensive backs coach. Pleasant has already become a name to watch in the future courtesy of former players, and this week, he is adjusting to a tough role as defensive coordinator during the Senior Bowl very well.

As Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted, Pleasant has had to tailor his defensive game plan to a specific set of rules this week. Thus far, he hasn’t shown much trouble adjusting, which means he could be primed for a bigger role one day soon with the Lions or elsewhere.

Pleasant said he designed a playbook specific to this week. If he’s not the Lions’ DC in the near future, he’ll be calling plays somewhere. Rising star. https://t.co/WXAabIo1Fd — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 2, 2022

Pleasant also jumped in with the team’s Twitter account, doing a quick check-in from the field after practice on February 1, showing some of the trademark energy he has been associated with:

Acting Defensive Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant checking in after our first @seniorbowl practice! pic.twitter.com/dOmKkhfaTT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 1, 2022

All told, it looks as if the Lions have a couple young standouts in Sheppard and Pleasant on their defensive staff. The Senior Bowl is only cementing that point so far.

2022 Senior Bowl Primer

Always an annual tradition for the league ahead of the NFL Combine as well as the unofficial kickoff to the pre-draft process, the Senior Bowl will once again play out in Alabama this year. It’s one of the first events of the offseason where teams and players meet, and a key cog in the offseason evaluation period for the team.

This year’s game is scheduled for February 5 and will played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at University of South Alabama in Mobile. It will be televised by NFL Network starting at 2:30 p.m. EST, allowing fans to get an up close look at some of the players who could be joining their team in the future.

For Lions fans, this game will take on an added level of significance in 2022. Not only will the fans get a chance to look at players who could join the mix, but they will get a closer look at some of their coaching staff working hard on the field to lead those players.

So far, the staff has been impressing in a big way and laying the groundwork for the future. If any players from this game end up on the Lions, they can have faith in the foundation that has already been laid down this week on the field.

READ NEXT: Brad Holmes Describes Lions’ Prospect Evaluation Process