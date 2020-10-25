Lions’ Kenny Golladay Makes Incredible Catch vs. Falcons [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have one of the NFL’s best weapons in Kenny Golladay, and he continues to prove that to be the case week to week.

Against the Atlanta Falcons, Golladay showed off another amazing catch for his highlight reel. Drifting to the sideline, Matthew Stafford fired a pass which could only be described as low percentage to Golladay. He went up and made an incredible catch, while also taking a major thump on the play. Amazingly, Golladay hung on to the ball all the way through the play.

Here’s a look:

A few plays later, Detroit got another field goal from Matt Prater to cut the Atlanta lead to 14-13. While they settled for the field goal, they wouldn’t have even been able to do that good had Golladay not been able to make this amazing play.

Kenny Golladay’s 2020 Stats

Golladay started out slow this year, but has come on strong with some big plays. Coming into Week 7, Golladay had 224 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit along with plenty of big plays like this.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 2,849 yards and 21 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2020 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over, which is why he has to stick around.

Where Kenny Golladay’s Contract Talks Stand

With plays like this, Golladay’s price keeps going up in a major way. The Lions have said they wanted to get a deal done with Golladay to keep him in the mix for the future, but have not seen any details of the negotiations go public at this point nor have they appeared to move firmly on a deal. It was assumed after Taylor Decker’s deal that the Lions may have been able to get the job done on a Golladay extension before the season, but when it did not play out with that timeline, many were left to wonder if it would indeed happen in 2020 or if Golladay would have to wait.

This past week, Golladay made perhaps his most dramatic statement yet about the talks on Instagram, but nothing had leaked yet about the potential for a deal after. Following another big game on Sunday, this post surfaced to bring even more questions to the mix about where things stand.

If Golladay now indeed has to wait, this post could add a new level of intrigue to the situation. It’s more than possible that the Lions waiting has cost them, considering Golladay could certainly be upping his asking price with every big game and big catch he has along the way.

This was yet another situation which helped prove that.

