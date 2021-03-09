Lions Make Final Decision With Kenny Golladay Franchise Tag: Report

The Detroit Lions had a big decision to make with regards to Kenny Golladay and the franchise tag, and the other shoe has finally dropped according to a pair of reports.

This offseason, the Lions will not use the franchise tag on Golladay according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. Golladay will head to free agency and the Lions will look to cash in on a compensatory pick when Golladay signs elsewhere. The move also prevents the Lions from having to allocate around $16 million for Golladay this coming season.

That news was also corroborated by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported the Lions informed Golladay that he would not be tagged.

The #Lions don’t plan to tag WR Kenny Golladay, per source. No final decision on whether Detroit may use a tag on someone else, but it appears Golladay is headed to the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2021

Lions have informed WR Kenny Golladay that they will not use their franchise tag on him, as @TomPelissero reported. Golladay is headed to free agency. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Golladay is a major free agency target of plenty of teams now, and the bidding for his services may have only just begun considering how important wide receivers are on the market and for teams.

Kenny Golladay Stats

With 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2021 season on the field after being a third-round pick in 2017, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future no matter who is playing quarterback and a clear home grown talent for the team. He proved that to be the case in 2020 itself with 338 yards and 2 scores in spite of missing most of the season with nagging injuries. Reports say Gollday is healthy now.

Golladay will now hit the open market as a player that will be in major demand considering the lack of major options on the free agenct market. He immediately becomes one of the most accomplished wideouts to hit the market given his stats and production, and will likely be a major target of plenty teams. The New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and more than a few other teams will be searching for wideout depth.

Kenny Golladay Decision Was Bold for Lions

Detroit long had a major choice to make with regards to Golladay, who’s been a home-grown talent. Do they keep him and elect to use the franchise tag and then work a long-term deal, or do they simply cut bait with the productive wideout and try to get a compensatory pick? The team could be looking at needing some big salary cap moves in order to finagle a Golladay reunion, and in the end, they elected not to prioritize a return. It seemed as if the Lions would want to keep Golladay given the wideout’s overall talent and production. He’s been a big play waiting to happen the last few seasons, and keeping him around could be in the best interest of the team moving forward. Obviously, Brad Holmes disagreed with the notion of paying him a huge contract.

Now, Golladay has the chance to cash in big time as a free agent in a market that should favor him as one of the top options available.

