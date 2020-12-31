Kenny Golladay Injury: Will Wideout Miss Potential Final Game as a Lion?

The Detroit Lions haven’t been healthy to finish off the 2020 season, and that fact will simply spill over into 2021 in the case of wideout Kenny Golladay.

Once again, Golladay isn’t going to be playing this week as the Lions finish off their season against the Minnesota Vikings. Interim coach Darrell Bevell revealed that on Thursday afternoon. The hip injury he picked up during the middle of the season has proven too hard for him to come back from health wise, and the team will simply shut Golladay down at this point in time.

Not that anyone expected him to play, since he hasn’t since Nov. 1, but Bevell said no Kenny Golladay on Sunday — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 31, 2020

Interestingly, the focus now will turn to whether or not Gollday has played his last game with the Lions already. Golladay’s contract status is up in the air, and the team was not able to work out a long-term deal with Golladay before their front office shakeup. The wideout could stay in the new year, or he could be allowed to simply walk away. Questions have swirled about whether or not Golladay has been holding out using his injury as an excuse, but multiple fronts have maintained that hip trouble has been the only reason for his absence.

That injury will now officially cost Golladay the final game of the 2020 season.

Kenny Golladay Wants to Stay With Lions

Though many might like to project that Golladay is looking for a way out, he recently confirmed the opposite is true. The wideout’s future has been the subject of a ton of rumors lately, and little has been said about what might happen next with Golladay given all the changes within the Detroit front office. Once again, however, Golladay has sent a message about what he wants to happen next.

As Golladay said a few weeks back the last time he spoke with the media, he is a loyal person and wants to stick around in Detroit.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay says he wants to be in Detroit and his injury is not tied to contract. Said he would rather get a deal done but if franchise tag comes there’s nothing he can do with it. Golladay said he’s dealing with a muscle strain. It got retweaked and has lingered. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 18, 2020

What happens next is anyone’s guess considering the Lions don’t currently have a general manager. A solution could be for the team to use their franchise tag on Golladay and then try to work a long-term extension once their new boss gets more into the mix. Detroit should have enough cap space to get this done if they want that to be the outcome with the wideout in the new year.

Kenny Golladay’s Future up in the Air

With 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2020 season on the field after being a third-round pick in 2017, Golladay has looked like the next big thing in Detroit at wideout with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock for the future. He’s proven that to be the case in 2020 itself with 338 yards and 2 scores in spite of missing most of the season with nagging injuries.

Even in spite of all of that, the Lions have plenty of things going on multiple fronts. There’s no guarantee Stafford himself will be around to throw anyone the football. They will have a new coaching staff in 2021 and a new general manager as well who could chart a new course for the franchise. Obviously, this means that Golladay’s future is firmly up in the air considering it will be hard to say what a new staff will think of handing out a big deal to a wideout, no matter how important Golladay might be.

With Marvin Jones’ future complicated as well, the Lions could see plenty of changes to their wideout group. For now, Golladay will not see the field again in a Detroit uniform. Whether that remains the case further into 2021 will remain to be seen.

