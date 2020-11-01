Kenny Golladay Injury Update: Week 9 Status of Lions’ Wideout Revealed

The Detroit Lions managed to get drilled by the Indianapolis Colts, and a big reason why is the loss of one of their best offensive weapons.

Kenny Golladay left the game with a hip injury and didn’t return. Monday, the news wasn’t any better for the Lions as it relates to Golladay’s health. As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported, Golladay is being expected to miss Week 9 by the Lions, and then will be evaluated week by week.

#Lions WR Kenny Golladay is expected to be out this week and will be considered week-to-week going forward with a hip injury sustained yesterday, sources say. He’ll have more tests, but that is where it stands now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Detroit needs Golladay to get healthy in order to perhaps make a run at the playoffs, but without him they will need to find a way to turn around their offense and get others involved.

Kenny Golladay’s Injury

Golladay never came out of the locker room to start the second half on Sunday afternoon. Immediately after that, Golladay was downgraded to out for the game after originally being questionable. It was a tough injury for the Lions to sustain during an important game that they ended up losing.

LIONS INJURY UPDATE: WR Kenny Golladay, Hip, Questionable — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 1, 2020

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how quickly Golladay can come back.

Lions Offense Without Kenny Golladay

Detroit is now 0-3 this season without Golladay, and the offense has a different feel when he is not on the field. Marvin Jones can’t do everything, and without Golladay to open things up, the Lions have a hard time generating anything through the air consistently. It hurts Matthew Stafford

Detroit’s offense put up 28 points in the game, but they were not able to score in an important way or sustain drives when they needed to. That is the problem they run into without Golladay on the field most of the time when he is out with injury or otherwise. The team bogs down on offense without Golladay and doesn’t have the big play potential that they usually do with him in the mix when he is completely healthy and engaged.

At this point, we’ll have to wait until next week to see whether or not Golladay can get over the injury in time to play next week and how serious it is.

Kenny Golladay Stats

From nearly the start of last season until the finish, Golladay had an excellent year catching the ball. In 2019, he put up 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had some huge games last season, and four times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions. His ball skills down field on deep passes are a big reason why.

With 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2020 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. He’s proven that to be the case in 2020 itself with 119 yards and 2 scores in spite of missing a few weeks early on with a nagging hamstring injury.

Obviously, the hope is the Lions can keep Golladay around for the future because he has become a true home grown statistical beast. That’s very good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus the super talented Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over and hopefully for fans, sticking around well into the future.

The hope is Golladay can come back on the field and continue to make an impact for the Lions in the coming weeks, but he will have to try and heal fast.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford Takes Blame for Lions Loss