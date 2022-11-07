Kerby Joseph Offers Humble Shout-out to Lions’ Teammates After Big Day

The Detroit Lions have a player emerging in the best possible way in safety Kerby Joseph, and the playmaking ball hawk is looking like the next stud at the position in the league.

Even such, Joseph hasn’t allowed the hype to go to his head whatsoever, even after his third-straight big game and dominating performance. After the game, the rookie defender proved that to be the case once again.

Joseph took to Twitter to talk about the game, and while it was true he was excited for himself, he was also thankful for those who helped put him in the position to dominate on the field.

First off I wanna thank God to allow me to play this game im so passionate about and also allow me to play it with my brothers I couldn’t do nothing without my teammates I’m so thankful for y’all boys 313 we hea baby💫🫶🏾🦁 pic.twitter.com/RV4u3NstIu — Kerby B. Joseph (@JKERB25) November 7, 2022

“First off I wanna thank God to allow me to play this game I’m so passionate about and also allow me to play it with my brothers I couldn’t do nothing without my teammates I’m so thankful for y’all boys 313 we hea baby,” Joseph tweeted.

There’d be plenty of reason for Joseph to talk out or celebrate, but it’s clear that the rookie remains humble and locked in. That’s a big tribute not only to him, but his coaches as well. Clearly, he’s a grounded player.

Joseph figures to have a bright future in the league, and the biggest reason isn’t only his play. The youngster’s mindset could allow him to continue to show fast stardom in the league.

Joseph’s Injury Update After Week 9

Tweets aside, Lions fans will have to watch and see what happens with Joseph this week, because their humble new star took a major shot in the second half against Green Bay.

Joseph collided with Jeff Okudah, who was converging on a ball carrier, and smashed Joseph inadvertently. The hit was a hard one, and Joseph left the game under his own power but did not return for the Lions. C.J. Moore played the game late in his spot.

#Lions Injury Update: S Kerby Joseph is being evaluated for a concussion. — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 6, 2022

After the game, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Joseph is now in the concussion protocol. That protocol can be tricky for players, who all respond differently to hits and brain injuries. This week, the hope is that Joseph can get back on the field as fast as possible while being healthy.

Joseph Had MVP-Level Effort Sunday

The rookie out of Illinois had himself another big day with takeaways in Week 9, and continued a theme of making some big plays when the ball comes in his kitchen.

Joseph was playing defense for the Lions in the first half against Aaron Rogers, and was the lucky beneficiary of an erratic pass which deflected into the air and then into his arms.

Later on, Joseph made another pick of a Rodgers pass, and was dominating on the day for the Lions. He would leave late and go into concussion protocol, but the damage was done by the star defender. It was another impressive day for the rookie.

Joseph looks very comfortable in the league with heads-up plays such as this, and is gaining in confidence as his first season moves forward. It helps that he remains as humble as they come in terms of his mindset before and after the game.