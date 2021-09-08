Lions-49ers Key Matchups: Penei Sewell Facing Down First Major Test

The Detroit Lions are finally ready to roll the ball out and play football for real this weekend, and their first test that counts on the field is a stiff one in the form of the San Francisco 49ers.

While both teams struggled in 2020, the arrow is pointing upward significantly for San Francisco, as many see them as a team in contention to do big things on the field. The opposite is true of Detroit, but the Lions do start the first game of a new season at home, which could provide a boost.

What matchups figure to be the most important during Week 1? Here’s a look at the top battles fans should be alert for on the field this week.

T.J. Hockenson vs. George Kittle

The tight end battle is going to be the main event this weekend for the Lions against the 49ers. As Dan Campbell explained, both players are very talented and are elite at the position. Both are also good friends, so seeing who can have the better day and how much trash talk takes place will be interesting. If it’s Hockenson, that could be a significant boost to the Lions, who need as many weapons as possible having a big day in order to have a chance to win. Seeing two premiere talents trade competitive blows on the field will be fun, and it will be a good show of where the tight end position is heading in the future to watch each player compete.

Lions’ Defensive Line vs. 49ers’ Running Backs

As Romeo Okwara aptly put it this week, the Lions are going to have to do their homework in the classroom, because the 49ers offense loves misdirection and shifts, and loves moving around the running backs to create defensive confusion. That puts a premium on the defensive line staying home and staying true to their eyes as well as being disciplined in order to have any success against the run and against the pass. San Francisco has a solid runner in Raheem Mostert, and Detroit’s defensive line rarely met the challenge in 2020 in terms of run defense. The Lions were the fifth-worst team in the league allowing 134.9 yards per-game on the ground and an ugly 27 touchdowns, so they will be under pressure right away to step up on the ground and win some battles. The defensive line will face pressure in plenty veins, but this might be the biggest of all starting off.

Jeff Okudah vs. Deebo Samuel

Talk this offseason has centered around whether or not Okudah is ready to make a jump in play, and it sounds mentally as if the cornerback can turn over a new leaf and be the leader of a young cornerback room. If that’s to be the case, he’s got to get off to a good start against the shifty Samuel, a player who can make even elite cornerbacks look bad. Okudah will have his hands full with Brandon Aiyuk as well, so it will be a good litmus test to see where the second-year corner’s head is at in a new season. Has he improved and can he step up his play against a quality receiver who has put up 1,193 career yards? The path to Okudah quieting his detractors starts this week with a confident effort in the season opener.

Penei Sewell vs. Nick Bosa

In the minds of some, the jury is still out on Sewell as a top prospect given how he has struggled this preseason. Will a full camp period and three preseason games be enough to shake off the rust from sitting out a year of college football? The Detroit brass remains all-in on Sewell, and this week will be a significant test for the youngster to see how ready he is for NFL action. Bosa represents another tough matchup, and if previous history from the preseason is any indication, it could be another long day for Sewell as his indoctrination into the league continues. If Sewell can win the matchup or hold even for the most part, however, it would represent a big win for the Lions. This is a battle the Lions can figure to lose going in, so it represents a big chance for Sewell to show up and make believers out of all his skeptics.

Aaron Glenn vs. Kyle Shanahan

The cat-and-mouse game between these two coaches could figure to be fantastic right up until game time. Will it be Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, and how will the offensive and defensive game plans change as a result? Glenn will have to be ready and have his defense schooled for either matchup. A big part of the game will be seeing how Glenn chooses to run Detroit’s new 3-4 defense and what kind of looks he gives to Shanahan, who is a master of in-game adjustments. This will be an interesting coaching case study for the first week of the season in terms of coaching.

