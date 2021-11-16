Lions Sign Erratic Memphis Kicker off Patriots Practice Squad: Report

The Detroit Lions had a sloppy Week 10 performance from the kicker position, and as a result, they will be trying a new player this week in the role as Austin Seibert recovers from injury.

On Tuesday, November 16, it was revealed that the Lions would be signing New England Patriots’ kicker Riley Patterson to a deal, thus removing him off the team’s practice squad. The news was first revealed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots have another open spot on the practice squad, as kicker Riley Patterson is being signed by the Lions. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 16, 2021

Patterson certainly has potential, which was spotted by the Minnesota Vikings who picked him up in the 2020 offseason. Patterson didn’t win the kicking battle, but was scooped up by the Patriots, where he has been on the practice squad since.

Patterson hits a decent ball and was one of the top kickers in the 2020 draft class, but hasn’t had a chance to show his stuff. Now, the Lions will give him that chance.

Patterson’s College Stats & Highlights

Coming into the league out of Memphis, Patterson is one of the more accurate kickers coming from college in terms of extra points. In a four-year career with the Tigers, Patterson missed just a total of six extra points, going 240-246 with the team, which is good for a 97.6% conversion rate. On kicks, however, is where Patterson has seen most of his problems in college. Over that same span, Patterson converted just 64-83 field goals, for a much lower 77.1% conversion rate. He fell apart in his senior season of 2020 with a shaky 68.2% conversion rate on kicks. Here’s a breakdown of Patterson which does show plenty of positives with his game:





How Riley Patterson could easily break the NFL longest field goal record Riley Patterson is a top 2021 NFL Draft Prospect after an excellent career for the Memphis Tigers. In this scouting report we take a look at Kicker Riley Patterson's highlights at Memphis as well as breaking down what makes him a top prospect. Script: It’s the 2019 Cotton Bowl (*Text*), and Riley Patterson is in… 2021-04-10T18:41:54Z

Any potential past accuracy problems didn’t stop him from getting NFL looks, however, and Patterson does have decent accuracy in his past given his 92% conversion rate in 2019. That was the highest total for the kicker in his college career, which begs the question of whether it was an aberration or not.

The Lions will get a chance to find out, and give Patterson a shot to win a job.

Lions Making Kicker Switch After Week 10 Disaster

Ryan Santoso was elevated to the roster thanks to an injury to Seibert last week, and it wasn’t a banner day for the special teams based on that performance alone. Santoso whiffed on an extra point and a game-winning field goal, both of which could have proved the difference for the team in the end. With that in mind, the Lions are indeed looking around and trying to find a new kicker for Week 11.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 15, Campbell was asked about the kicking situation and confirmed the team would be getting a look at some other players this week.





Detroit Lions Media Availability: Nov. 15, 2021 | Dan Campbell Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's speaking to the media Nov. 15, 2021. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-11-15T19:31:14Z

“We’re gonna bring some guys in and work them out and see who the best man for the job is,” Campbell said honestly on Monday when asked about his take on the kicker situation.

Specifically, Campbell didn’t blame the snap or the hold in either case for Santoso, both of which he confirmed were proper.

“The procedure was good, the snap, the hold on both was good. Nope, they did a good job with the procedure,” Campbell said.

Here’s a look at the miss, which has made waves around the NFL:

Ryan Santoso misses the game winning field goal #Onepride pic.twitter.com/tq6Yy7OkWe — Anthony (@colombo_anthony) November 14, 2021

Patterson will go about trying to solve these woes now, and he appears to be the player the lions believe is the best man for the job as Campbell said.

