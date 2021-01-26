Former Bears Star Reveals Significant Praise for Dan Campbell’s Staff

After the Detroit Lions hired Dan Campbell, many folks were confused about what the team was getting. Following his rousing opening press conference, many thought Campbell was a bit off his rocker. As a result, the hot take machine fired up on social media.

Who would play for Campbell? Would anybody sign on to work with an unproven head coach that seemed so unhinged? As it turns out, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. So far, the Lions have managed to assemble arguably the most impressive new staff of the 2021 hiring cycle and even a former Chicago Bears star player is taking notice of that fact.

Kyle Long figured Campbell could lure talent immediately, and has been proven right in his theory with all of the big moves Campbell and the Lions have made. He also thinks the folks the Lions have hired will guarantee the attention of players on the team.

For a guy that twitter told me no players will ever buy into, Campbell sure is assembling a staff that players will buy into. — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 25, 2021

Players have an easier time of relating to respected former player voices, and thus far, all of Detroit’s hires have that experience to rely on. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was a former Super Bowl winning running back, Aaron Glenn was one of the more elite cornerbacks of his era, Duce Staley was a phenomenal and respected running back and Aubrey Pleasant played big-time college football at Wisconsin. Even John Dorsey, who will join the front office, has experience to rely on as a player.

As Long would likely point out, things like that can go a long way in terms of forging respect between a staff and its players.

Dan Orlovsky Predicted Elite Dan Campbell Staff

Right after it was revealed the Lions were hiring Campbell, Dan Orlovsky, who played with him in Detroit, tweeted that he was downright excited for the former tight end to land the Lions gig. As for the reason, he believes Campbell will command respect immediately and show true leadership. Campbell is also well-connected according to Orlovsky, which he predicted could lead to solid coordinator hires.

Man I would absolutely love if the @Lions hired Dan Campbell as their next HC. Played with Dan-awesome leader. Great teammate. Toughness embodied and well connected throughout the league to assemble a strong staff. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 15, 2021

Orlovsky expanded on this thought when joining the Pat McAfee Show and talking about the hire.

"I love the fact that he's been a part of multiple organizations both as a player & a coach.. You learn so much being around certain locker rooms"@danorlovsky7 on the #Lions potentially hiring Dan Campbell as HC #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/AqPbIOdxmS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 15, 2021

He said:

“I like the fact he’s got ties to the organization. I think that’s important for a place like Detroit. They gotta get someone who understands the organization, where the organization has been. The struggles, why some of the struggles happen, but also understands the city as well. I love the fact he’s been a part of multiple organizations both as a player and a coach. Probably as widely-respected as a guy in the NFL coaching ranks, and I just think he’s going to be able to put together a great staff. We get so enamored with head coaching hires as we should, but the staff the guy brings with him is as important if not more. His connections and the people he knows within the league is going to give him a great opportunity to put together a big time staff.”

Obviously, Campbell’s staff will tell the story of how successful he is considering he’s never been a coordinator himself. The fact he’s been able to prove Orlovsky’s point in a matter of weeks by hiring so many elite folks is simply a testament to his overall abilities as a coach and a personality in the league.

Lions Coaching Staff Coming Together

With Anthony Lynn now coming into the mix as offensive coordinator and the Lions officially revealing they have hired Aaron Glenn to be their new defensive coordinator, the team’s top coaches are now firmly in the mix. From here on out, Campbell will have to go about filling out the position coach list moving forward. They have reportedly added a few big time names in Duce Staley and Aubrey Pleasant, which is a good start as it relates position coaches. Clearly, he is on a roll in terms of attracting some big name talent to Detroit as these hires prove. The players have guys who have been there and done that leading them, which is significant to note.

Unlike the Twitter trolls, Long knows a thing or two about what will and won’t make a coach successful. The fact that Campbell’s staff has his blessing is interesting, indeed.

