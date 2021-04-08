Florida’s Kyle Pitts Hypes His Potential Fit Within Lions’ Offense

Kyle Pitts is perhaps the most intriguing prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to all the things he can do with the football, and as a result, he’s a player the Detroit Lions are likely to strongly consider with their top pick.

While Pitts is a tight end, there is no question that he brings a special mix to his game that could benefit any team given the mismatches he could create. Detroit is a team that could be very interested in Pitts, and interestingly enough, Pitts is a player who could be very interested in Detroit.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking recently, Pitts was asked about the possibility of joining the Lions along with tight end T.J. Hockenson. As he said, he thinks the combination would cause major problems for the opposition.

Imagine a Kyle Pitts + T.J. Hockenson duo 💭 pic.twitter.com/gv6HmWMbEU — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 8, 2021

Whether Pitts thinks he is a great fit or not, it stands to reason that there could be some consternation when it comes to this potential selection. The Lions might not be willing to go tight end within the top 10 in multiple recent drafts, but Pitts’ status as a playmaker could be too good to pass up.

Obviously, this would be a controversial move for the Lions. Even such, Pitts could be locked and loaded for a future with Detroit if these words are any indication.

Pitts’ Stats and Highlights

Clearly, if there is a tight end who can impact the passing game in a dramatic way in this draft, Pitts is it. During his career with the Gators, Pitts put up 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns. The majority of his production came last season when he really made a name for himself with pass catching and big plays. Pitts isn’t going to fool anyone as a blocker and he is more of a pass-catcher or a wideout in disguise at the tight end spot as his highlights from college show.

Best TE in the Nation | Florida TE Kyle Pitts 2020 Season HighlightsFlorida TE Kyle Pitts finished the 2020 season with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Comment suggestions for future videos and enjoy! If you liked the video please subscribe for similar content. Check out my other videos here: youtube.com/channel/UCK2KjpakrFdQ18GOV70WYfA Instagram: instagram.com/rshighlightsyt/?hl=en All Rights Reserved. No Copyright Infringement Intended. This video is non-profit, made… 2020-12-22T23:00:05Z

Obviously, Pitts is very talented player and his production in college shows what he can do well on the field is catch the ball. Detroit had bad luck with Eric Ebron and drafted Hockenson, but it might be too soon to go back to that well for fans no matter how talented Pitts may be.

In the end, though, the ultimate decision will be made by the franchise.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Pitts’ Fit Within Lions’ Offense

It’s been a busy offseason for the Lions at the tight end spot. Jesse James exited, while Josh Hill came to town as a signing of the team. Adding Hill was a key move for the Lions given the fact that the team doesn’t have much in the form of depth. One thing that seemed like it could work in the favor of James before his release was the fact that the Lions don’t have great depth at tight end. T.J. Hockenson is entrenched on the roster, but beyond that, there isn’t much at all. Hunter Bryant was injured much of last season and is better as a receiver, and the team just signed Alize Mack a month ago, but he doesn’t have any NFL production to rely on at this point in time.

The good news for the Lions? Hill will add some good depth for the team at a key spot on the roster. He could be expected to be the second tight end to Hockenson this fall, and if he can be better than James was, that would be the ideal situation for the Lions moving forward.

Would the Lions view tight end as a big enough need to grab a player like Pitts? It might seem farfetched, but he could be another major weapon for the team to rely on at a spot with potentially sketchy depth.

READ NEXT: Intriguing Mock Nets Lions Draft’s Biggest Potential Playmaker