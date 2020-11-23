Lions-Texans Line: Detroit Underdogs on Thanksgiving Day Again

The Detroit Lions haven’t inspired much confidence with their play as of late, and that’s a big reason the team could find themselves once again behind the 8 ball in terms of the odds for Week 12.

As the Lions get set for a fast turnaround this week, they once again find themselves as a narrow underdog heading into another week of football action. This time, the Lions have opened as slight 2 point underdogs to the 3-7 Texans for Thanksgiving Day.

Vegas line opens for Thanksgiving Day matchup with mighty Houston Texas (3-8) favored by 2 over Detroit Lions.

Take your shot.

Who ya got? — Mike O'Hara (@MikeOHaraNFL) November 22, 2020

Obviously, considering the fact the Texans are coming off a win and the Lions a loss, it might not be a huge shock to see this playing out. Even such, the Lions have a lot to prove this week in terms of their ability to come back quick after a disappointment. Most aren’t betting on them being able to shake it off fast at all as this shows.

Lions-Texans Series History

It’s the first time the Lions and Texans have played each other since 2016, but it’s not the first time the teams have played on Thanksgiving Day. In one of the more memorable games in the series, the Lions lost on a controversial play in 2012 where runner Justin Forsett was not ruled down. The game ended up tied and the Texans managed to win it in overtime with a field goal to send Detroit home unhappy on Thanksgiving.

Other than that, the Texans have a 3-1 lead on the Lions in the all-time series. After Detroit started the series off with a victory in 2004, the Texans have won 3 straight games including both games played in Houston and the most recent contest at Ford Field. With this in mind, they will come into Detroit with some definite momentum and good feelings in spite of their poor record this season. The Lions will be trying to stop this in its tracks and stop the bleeding head to head.

Lions Thanksgiving Game 2020

This season, the Lions will tangle with the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving for their traditional game in what could be a key matchup for the team’s playoff lives. Detroit last played Houston on Thanksgiving of 2012 in what became a controversial loss. The Lions have lost their last 3 Thanksgiving games, and their last victory came in 2016 at the last second against the Minnesota Vikings on a field goal. Since, the Lions have lost to the Vikings and then the Bears twice the last few seasons in very frustrating fashion.

Safe to say the Lions badly need a win this season to help not only turn things around on the field but in the minds of their fans. Detroit is finishing out a must win stretch of 3 games that will culminate with the Texans on Thanksgiving, and realistically it’s another team Detroit should beat on paper given how poorly they have played at times this season.

The games aren’t played on paper, however, which means that the team once again faces a tough challenge this week. That’s certainly reflected in the early odds.

