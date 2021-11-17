Lions Revealed as Big Underdog to Browns for Week 11

The Detroit Lions didn’t win in Week 10, but they didn’t lose, either. With that in mind, is there some positive momentum building for Week 11 that the team can take advantage of?

While many might think that to be the case, few are predicting it to play out on the field for the team as the Lions get set to tangle with their Lake Erie rivals the Cleveland Browns. While both teams are struggling and dinged-up, the Browns remain the clear favorites for this weekend.

As the week has come into focus, the Lions remain heavy underdogs as they head into Cleveland. The early line had the Browns as 10 point favorites for the game, as DetroitLions.com reporter Mike O’Hara pointed out earlier this week.

Vegas line opens with Browns favored by 10 over Lions in battle of Lake Erie.

Who ya got? — Mike O'Hara (@MikeOHaraNFL) November 15, 2021

Overall, the Browns do remain the better team on the field, all things considered. They have a solid running back in Nick Chubb, a good pass catcher in Jarvis Landry and a solid defense that can wreak havoc on an opposing offense. With that being said, the Lions have proven they can play with anyone this season, and nearly pulled off a road upset in Pittsburgh last week. For that reason, the Browns have to be wary in this matchup with Detroit.

For now, the Lions are massive underdogs and few expect them to be able to pull out a win.

Lions-Browns Series History

The Lions aren’t typically a team that finds themselves in command of many head-to-head matchups in the league, but perhaps surprisingly in this case, they are in the driver’s seat all-time against the Browns. Detroit leads the series by a wide 19-5 margin, and the Lions are riding a four game winning streak in the series. The last time the teams met was in 2017, when Detroit managed to put away a 38-24 runaway win over Cleveland. The last time the sides played in Cleveland, the Lions won as well. That game was back in 2013, and the Lions managed to score a 31-17 win on the road.

Perhaps the most exciting game the teams have played lately was in 2009, when the Lions rallied for a thrilling last-second win at home thanks to then-rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford, who courageously fired the game-winning score with a bad shoulder injury. Here’s a look at that moment:





Play



Lions vs Browns 2009 – Stafford's clutch drive Stafford throws the winning touchdown after injuring his shoulder 2017-11-23T12:54:00Z

Overall, these teams have competed hard in the last matchups, and it will be fascinating to see what this next chapter of the rivalry will bring.

Lions-Browns Primer

Earlier this season, it seemed as if the Lions and Browns would be two teams heading in opposite directions. Many believed the Browns would be Super Bowl contenders, and while it seemed like that would be the case, things have changed for them in a hurry this season. Cleveland sits at 5-5 on the season and is in desperate need of a bounce-back win after an ugly loss to New England. They may have injury problems with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has struggled at times this season.

Detroit, on the other hand, has to feel good about where they are at after competing hard and earning a tie. The Lions’ offense looks to be able to run the ball well, and the defense is keeping the team competitive and in games. To that end, the Lions are improved as an 0-8-1 team and perhaps a bit better than their record might suggest. This will be a big challenge for the Browns as it relates to not overlooking a hungry team that can sneak up on opponents this year.

