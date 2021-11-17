Lions Injury Report: Jared Goff, Key Contributors Sit Wednesday

The Detroit Lions were dinged-up on the field in a big way in Week 10, and it’s clear after Wednesday’s practice that some of those bumps and bruises have not receded quite yet.

As the Lions prepare for a Week 11 battle with the Cleveland Browns, the team is looking at several complicated injury cases to start the week, including at the vital position of quarterback, where Jared Goff is much less than 100% this week, and some other key players on both sides of the ball are missing early on.

What does the report start out like this week? Here’s an early look at what injury cases to remember as the Lions hit the road once again and get set for yet another week of chasing their first win.

Lions Week 11 Injury Report vs. Browns

Jared Goff, Quarterback. No practice Wednesday (oblique).

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. No practice Wednesday (knee).

Jermar Jefferson, Running back. No practice Wednesday (knee/ankle).

Matt Nelson, Tackle. No practice Wednesday (ankle).

Austin Bryant, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday (shoulder).

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday (shoulder).

Tracy Walker, Safety. Limited practice Wednesday (concussion).

Jamaal Williams, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday (thigh).

Jerry Jacobs, Cornerback. Full practice Wednesday (groin).

Goff is the headliner here for the Lions, and it will be interesting to see if he returns in time, or if Tim Boyle is indeed the starter by the end of the week. Otherwise, the Lions look like they might be down Flowers, Jefferson and Nelson, all of whom played a huge role in helping the team secure a Week 10 tie on the field. The Lions will have to hope that Swift, Walker, Williams and Jacobs can return to provide a boost in depth for the team as a whole. There’s enough to be concerned about, but it isn’t a terrible list for the Lions at this point.

Lions-Browns Primer

Earlier this season, it seemed as if the Lions and Browns would be two teams heading in opposite directions. Many believed the Browns would be Super Bowl contenders, and while it seemed like that would be the case, things have changed for them in a hurry this season. Cleveland sits at 5-5 on the season and is in desperate need of a bounce-back win after an ugly loss to New England. They may have injury problems with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has struggled at times this season.

Detroit, on the other hand, has to feel good about where they are at after competing hard and earning a tie. The Lions’ offense looks to be able to run the ball well, and the defense is keeping the team competitive and in games. To that end, the Lions are improved as an 0-8-1 team and perhaps a bit better than their record might suggest. This will be a big challenge for the Browns as it relates to not overlooking a hungry team that can sneak up on opponents this year.

Injury may end up playing a big role in whether or not the Lions can make anything happen.

