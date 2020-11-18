Lions Injury Report: Matthew Stafford Sidelined to Start Week

The Detroit Lions are trying to get back to health this week as they get primed for a big game in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers and once again, their injury report is full to the brim with big name players.

Detroit is banged up in a big way this week, and is still down some major impact makers, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Lions need to continue to get themselves on the right healthy track, and this week represents another major road bump.

How does the report look early on? Here’s a look at the damage so far this week.

Lions Injury Report

Danny Amendola, WR (Hip) No practice Wednesday

Austin Bryant, DE (Thigh) No practice Wednesday

Marvin Jones, WR (Knee) No practice Wednesday

Matthew Stafford, QB (Right thumb) No practice Wednesday

Jarrad Davis, LB (Knee) Limited practice Wednesday

Kenny Golladay, WR (Hip) Limited practice Wednesday

T.J. Hockenson, TE (Toe) Limited practice Wednesday

Christian Jones, LB (Knee) Limited practice Wednesday

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (Foot) Limited practice Wednesday

Nick Williams, DL (Shoulder) Limited practice Wednesday

Jamal Agnew, RB/WR (Ribs) Full practice Wednesday

Once again, another expansive report for the Lions this week shows plenty of major players and difference makers on the sidelines. Obviously, the biggest loss to the team would be Stafford, who has what could be a worse thumb injury than first thought. Golladay is at least back on the field getting work in, and it’s not good to see Jones and Amendola sidelines with their ailments this week. The defensive side of the ball is fairly healthy in this report, which is the best news at this point in time for the team.

The rest of the week, it will be very important to see if the Lions get any of the big name players back in practice and if they can get enough reps in to be ready for Sunday afternoon. All eyes will be likely to be on Stafford the rest of the week.

Lions-Panthers Preview

The Lions and Panthers are set to battle in what figures to be an extraordinarily important game for 4-5 Detroit in the NFC race. So far, the Lions remain hanging around the NFC playoff picture and are currently 2 losses back. They can ill-afford any slip up against a team that’s had its share of injury trouble the season as well as inconsistency and is breaking in a new staff. In spite of all that, the Panthers have shown fight and have been in nearly every single game they’ve played, so if there is a team that looks vulnerable, it could be the Lions if they aren’t competing hard in this matchup on the road.

This time around, it will be a big challenge for the Panthers to win and compete if they cannot get their healthiest players involved. Detroit is also dealing with some health challenges of their own, so it will make for a very interesting Week 11 tangle.

