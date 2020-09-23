Lions Sign Former Vikings Quarterback to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have wasted little time filling slots on their practice squad, and another blast from the Minnesota Vikings’ past is heading to town.

Wednesday, the Lions signed Joe Webb III to their practice squad. Webb once played quarterback for the Vikings when Darrell Bevell was the team’s offensive coordinator, and he will add a bit of wideout depth to the group considering he can also play that position.

The Lions also signed free agent offensive lineman Marcus Martin.

#Lions have signed free agent OL Marcus Martin and free agent WR Joe Webb III to the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 23, 2020

Webb’s signing will also help the team game plan for the intense challenge they will face from Kyler Murray this weekend given how shifty he can be with the football. While Webb is much older now at 33, he can create the same kind of plays inside and out of the pocket as Murray can during his career.

Webb has also been a kick returner during his time in the league, so it’s possible the Lions could give him a shot to do that as well if they want.

Joe Webb III Stats

A 6th round pick out of UAB in 2010, Webb received acclaim when he came off the bench to lead the team back in several games, ironically one against the Lions. For the most part, Webb was used as a slasher type player for the offense to catch passes, run with the ball and create big plays within Bevell’s offense. Webb gained status as a cult hero for his ability to impact the game in a number of ways.

Following his stint with the Vikings, Webb went to the Carolina Panthers from 2014-2016, then signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2018 before joining the Houston Texans in 2019. An injury cost Webb a chance to do anything on the field in 2019, and now he will get another chance at the potential for an NFL roster in Detroit.

In his career, Webb has thrown just 3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. He’s been known more for his ability to rush the football with 326 rushing yards and 4 scores in his career. Additionally, Webb has 401 return yards to his credit in the league.

Lions Released Jonathan Williams From Practice Squad

How did the team have room for these moves? Kenny Wiggins was bumped to the roster, and Tuesday, the Lions released Williams from the squad to start the week. Williams had been signed a few weeks back during camp, but didn’t make the team’s initial roster but had hung around on the practice squad. Now, he will be a free agent once more after Detroit has elected to move on.

#Lions have released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 22, 2020

A month ago, the team signed Williams. The Lions worked Williams out, liked what they saw, and decided that the time was right ahead of camp to sign the running back to the roster to add to the depth at the position. Running back Wes Hills was waived as part of the swap at the time. Now, though, Detroit has depth with Kerryon Johnson, D’Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson in the mix. At this point, there were simply no more carries to go around.

Williams comes to Detroit after playing his college football at Arkansas. In the NFL, he’s seen time with the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts before being released this offseason into free agency. He’ll have a chance to latch on somewhere else again now.

Webb’s chance to crawl back into the league comes now with the Lions, and a familiar coach in Bevell.

READ NEXT: New Odds Suggest Matt Patricia Firmly on Hot Seat