Lions Celebrate ‘Tough, Gritty’ Victory With Major Celebration [WATCH]

After a major upset of the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions were understandably excited on the field, and that spirit bubbled over to the locker room after the game.

This season, the Lions have only had a chance to cut it up one other time after a victory, and every triumph is uniquely special for this team at this point in time. After a Week 15 upset, the team was fired up and that was punctuated by coach Dan Campbell.

Following the game, the Lions posted a celebration video in which the team gets fired up for the win with Campbell. Amid plenty of cheering, the coach explains why he was pleased with the victory as the team cut it up after the big win.

Here’s a look:

A tough, gritty group 😤 Inside the locker room following today's W pic.twitter.com/M05b73WkML — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2021

As Campbell explained, the Lions played the game on their terms, which was the big reason they were able to come through with the win in the coach’s mind

“We did everything we said we needed to do to that team. We did everything,” Campbell said in the video to raucous celebration. “I’ll tell you what defense, you took it personal. Each three and out, you guys are making them have to punt. We turn the ball over offensively, and then we, Amani (Oruwariye), get a turnover. Offensively man, we came after them early. We said we were going to be aggressive, we took some shots and we made them. We made our shots early and we just started hammering ’em. Hell our first drive was eight minutes man. You’re a tough, gritty group. You always have been. And now you’re seeing it pay dividends.”

The dividends are being paid indeed, and the Lions are clearly a happy group. It’s nice to see the team celebrating in their own way after another exciting win.

Lions Dominated Cardinals for Second Win of 2021

Coming into the game, most people expected a blowout, with Arizona being favored by as much as 12.5 points during the lead into the game. The Lions, many figured, didn’t stand much of a chance against a high-powered offense and a defense that had been proven as stout. From the start of the game to the finish, that didn’t seem to matter much. The Lions raced out to a 10-0 lead, and managed to hold the Cardinals scoreless into halftime following putting up another touchdown of their own. In the second half, the Lions kept the pressure on, even as Arizona lined up a few field goals to get on the board. The Cardinals got a touchdown, but the Lions managed to hold them at bay with solid defense most of the way through for the upset win.

Here’s a look at how the game played out:





Play



It was a very impressive showing for the Lions, who will try to use the momentum from this game to push them forward toward some better results for the end of the season.

Watch Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Key Touchdown Against Arizona

It wasn’t just the reception record that opened eyes on this day for Detroit’s top receiver but a touchdown. St. Brown made a nice catch and took the ball to the house for his second score of the year. It was a beautiful play and design for the Lions, who were able to sneak St. Brown into the backfield and get him behind the defense.

Here’s a look at the play:

St. Brown has scored only one other time this season, but that catch was important as well, being it helped the Lions beat Minnesota for a big win a few weeks ago. While this play didn’t end the game for the Lions, it did end up helping them to an early lead on the field against a good team in Arizona.

The big play got the Lions off to a hot start and opened some eyes. Detroit managed to put the game away so they could celebrate and cheer later on, which is exactly what they did.

