ESPN Analyst Will Interview for Lions GM Job: Report

The Detroit Lions are getting their general manager interview process started, and an interesting name will officially join the mix this week.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick will be interviewing for a pair of general manager jobs this week. The first will come in Houston, and on Friday, he will interview for Detroit’s vacant gig.

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick is interviewing today for the Houston Texans’ general manager job, sources tell @mortreport and me. Riddick then is scheduled to interview Friday for the Lions’ GM job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2020

Riddick is only the second known external candidate so far that the Lions will touch base with. Reports this week indicate the Lions will also sit down with former Texans general manager Rick Smith as well in the coming weeks ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Lions just hired Chris Spielman to the front office, and he will sit in on Riddick’s interview.

Detroit has also spoken with a trio of in-house candidates last week, but Riddick is likely the biggest name to surface in connection with the job thus far. The Lions have promised a wide ranging search, and could target a few more names ahead of the Christmas holiday to bring in for official interviews. The Lions cannot yet interview candidates from organizations across the league.

Louis Riddick Recently Lauded Matthew Stafford

While Riddick is an analyst now, many believe he should be getting more love as a potential general manager candidate in Detroit. Finally, that’s going to happen. Interestingly, Riddick may have already cast his vote on Matthew Stafford and his future a few weeks back by noticing his great play.

I’m just telling you…Stafford just made some of the best throws of the day. Any QB. Any game. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 6, 2020

Riddick’s commentary like this is certainly interesting to remember. Detroit’s next boss will have a big decision to make on the future of Stafford, and it’s clear Riddick could be an advocate firmly in Stafford’s corner for the future after what he has to offer in his career.

Louis Riddick’s General Manager Resume

The work of Mike Mayock and John Lynch transitioning from the broadcast booth to the general manager chair recently is something which makes Riddick an interesting name to remember for the Lions this coming offseason. Riddick has had few chances to interview for roles in the past, but if the Lions are looking to cast a wide net, he’d be a very savvy option. Before working in television, Riddick was a scout and the Director of Pro Personnel in both Washington and Philadelphia. Riddick has been out of the NFL executive side since 2013, but has remained close in the game working in television and understands plenty to be a great hire in Detroit. To that end, he’s much different than Matt Millen, who had no experience running a team of any kind or working in a front office when the Lions hired him away from Fox in 2000.

Riddick will now at least get the chance to talk with the Lions, and if he is impressive, the team could quickly tap him to create a new energy within the front office in the future.

