Potential Lions General Manager Candidate Gushes Over Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions dispatched the Chicago Bears with a late comeback, winning 34-30 and amid the wild game were some facts that were hard to ignore.

Perhaps the biggest talking point from the victory was the fact that Matthew Stafford had a vintage performance by going 27-42 for 402 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. During the game, Stafford made plenty of plays that folks were impressed by, from some sidearm passes to uncorking an amazing deep ball.

One person who was all eyes? ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. While Riddick is an analyst now, many believe he should be getting more love as a potential general manager candidate in Detroit. Riddick saw what Stafford did during the game and sure seemed impressed, tweeting the quarterback made some of the best throws of any quarterback on Sunday afternoon in any game.

I’m just telling you…Stafford just made some of the best throws of the day. Any QB. Any game. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 6, 2020

Riddick hasn’t officially been mentioned as an actual general manager candidate early on in Detroit, but commentary like this is certainly interesting to remember. Detroit’s next boss will have a big decision to make on the future of Stafford, and it’s clear if Riddick was contacted he would stand firmly in Stafford’s corner after the performance he had against the Bears and what he has to offer in his career.

Matthew Stafford’s Future Uncertain

Regardless of what Riddick says, Stafford’s future seems firmly up in the air. Detroit will be getting a new general manager and coach, and those factors can often times lead to change eventually. Ownership also was non-committal to Stafford even while admitting they love his toughness. With all this in mind, it sure seems like things will be more up in the air this offseason than they ever have been at the quarterback position.

Even such, Stafford proved with his big performance on Sunday that he is someone to remember in Detroit. The Lions don’t necessarily have to move on, and it’s more than possible the team needs only to tailor a system that fits what he likes. It’s possible that Darrell Bevell has done that as Sunday’s statistical explosion may have proved.

Louis Riddick’s General Manager Resume

The work of Mike Mayock and John Lynch transitioning from the broadcast booth to the general manager chair recently is something which makes Riddick an interesting name to remember for the Lions this coming offseason. Riddick has had few chances to interview for roles in the past, but if the Lions are looking to cast a wide net, he’d be a very savvy option. Before working in television, Riddick was a scout and the Director of Pro Personnel in both Washington and Philadelphia. Riddick has been out of the NFL executive side since 2013, but has remained close in the game working in television and understands plenty to be a great hire in Detroit. To that end, he’s much different than Matt Millen, who had no experience running a team of any kind or working in a front office when the Lions hired him away from Fox in 2000.

Clearly, Riddick’s commentary on Stafford after a big win is going to open some eyes in Detroit and elsewhere. If the personality ever gets an interview in Detroit, this will be something everyone will have to keep in mind.

