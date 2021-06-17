Madden 22 Predicts Awesome Lions Moment for 2021 Season [WATCH]

As most people know, the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have had a busy offseason together given a pair of big trades that have been struck between the sides.

Now, Matthew Stafford is in Los Angeles and Jared Goff as well as Michael Brockers are in Detroit. That sets up a fascinating game in Week 7 when the Rams will tangle with the Lions. Already, Madden 22 seems to be going out on a limb with a prediction over how that encounter might play out.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, EA Sports released a trailer for the game, and within it, they had Okudah intercepting a pass from Stafford in a moment that all Lions fans are likely to enjoy.

Here’s a look:

Jeff Okudah picking off Matthew Stafford in the Madden 22 trailer: pic.twitter.com/hDtAdQAzMp — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 17, 2021

This is notable for several reasons, not the least of which is the fact that Stafford was Detroit’s quarterback for years, and also the struggles of Okudah during his rookie season in the league. It isn’t a stretch to say he was the most-maligned top five selection in the league for his play in 2020, and rightfully so.

Obviously, this is the kind of image that Lions fans could get used to seeing out of Okudah, who needs a big season in 2021.

Okudah Happy With Detroit’s New Staff

Okuah is trying to turn over a new leaf in Detroit, and might only have the team’s latest coaches to thank if he does. One of the biggest reasons that Okudah is ready for his next chapter in Detroit is due to the team’s new staff. The Lions hired Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator, and he has a history with Okudah. Aubrey Pleasant comes in as the new defensive backs coach, and Okudah is ready to work with him as well. Both of those hires have Okudah downright excited to get on the field for the 2021 season when it starts.

While speaking with the media earlier this offseason, Okudah explained that he was very excited to be working with a couple coaches who are teaching him some big things.

He said:

“It means everything to me, just sitting down with them in the first few meetings, I was picking up so much from them that I thought to myself it would have just been nice to have these tools in my toolbox going into my rookie year. But, i’m still grateful having them going into my second-year. It’s only been two to three months and we still have so much work to do.”

To have Okudah being given the right coaching is huge for his future with the team, and something which will only be a plus for his future. It could help him turn things around quicker, and perhaps even lead to him making big plays such as the one Madden seems to be predicting for him.

Lions vs. Rams Becoming Intriguing Grudge Match

While this trailer is a mere postscript to some of the other things that have gone on, it’s clear that folks understand where things between the Lions and Rams could be going. When the Rams traded Goff, the argument can be made that they dumped him on a place they considered inferior. That will serve as a motivating factor for Goff this season, and also for Brockers as well, who has already stepped up his trash talking game. Add in some potential thinly veiled shots from Sean McVay about being happy this offseason and the fact that Brad Holmes used to work for the Rams and it sets up as potentially one of the NFL’s next best rivalries if Detroit can raise their game in the years ahead.

EA Sports is calling their shot for 2021, but can Okudah deliver in real life? Soon enough come October, everyone will get to find out.

READ NEXT: Jared Goff: Rams in ‘Rear View Mirror’ for 2021