Lions Said to Have ‘Outside Chance’ at Drafting Top Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have to decide whether or not they want to go after a quarterback during the 2022 NFL draft, and if they do, Malik Willis could be a name that is in strong consideration for selection.

Willis has perhaps garnered the most attention out of any prospect thanks to the fact that he flashes potential constantly while perhaps having many holes to his game that could lead to boom or bust outcome when he does hit the NFL.

In spite of that, the Lions have been identified as a team that might be interested in Willis when the chance comes to draft him this year. In fact, the Lions have been picked as a team with a shot to land Willis this year when all is said and done in the NFL draft.

NFL.com and writer Lance Zierlein put together a list ranking the teams who could land Willis this year, and the Lions placed in the :outside shot” tier. Zierlein is giving them a 10% chance of coming home with Willis when all is said and done, and explained that “if they really want him, they may need to maneuver up the board rather than sit back and wait for Willis to fall to them.”

Other teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders (20%) were said to be front-runners to land Willis. The Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints (15%) “need the help” to land Willis. The Lions fall a bit further down the board.

Who could the Lions look at in the draft for quarterback if not Willis? There are plenty of options for the team. This offseason, the Lions saw the likes of Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder shine at various times in workouts. Any of those players could be early picks for the team, and while some make more sense than others, the Lions could conceivably roll the dice on one of these names if they are happy with how they can develop.

At the very least, many see Willis as a player the Lions could be well-positioned to take a major gamble on in the draft. There could even be an “outside” chance at landing him.

Willis Enjoyed Solid Combine Performance

Teams were looking to see what would happen during the NFL combine for Willis, and to say he impressed was an understatement. The quarterback managed to quell plenty of concerns about his game with an electric performance. Willis elected not to show his speed with the 40 yard dash, but managed to show off with other field work including an incredible throw that was captured by the NFL’s official account on Twitter:

It wasn’t just on the field where Willis excelled, though. He made headlines off the field during the week in Indianapolis after a clip went viral of him helping a homeless man on the street nearby downtown.

Add it all up and it was the kind of week most prospects only dream about when their NFL combine experience begins. It could lead Willis to shoot up the board after the combine concludes.

Willis’s College Stats & Highlights

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:





Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has taken on the look of an intriguing, toolsy quarterback.

Willis may even be a player the Lions can get their hands on one day when all is said and done, but they might need some luck to make it happen.

