Potential Future Lions Quarterback Draws Rave Reviews at Senior Bowl

Coming into the Senior Bowl, the Detroit Lions were in good position given some of the players they would be getting to scout at quarterback. So far, as practice has gone on, that has proven to be the case.

The Lions are are a team that could be looking at needing a quarterback in the near future, and Malik Willis is one of the more intriguing prospects they are getting a look at during the Senior Bowl. Willis came into the game a mixed bag because of his talent yet inconsistency, but so far, the news has only been good for him in Alabama.

Through a few practices, Willis has managed to get firmly on the radar of everybody during the game. Through a few practices, Willis has been called the best quarterback on the field right now during Senior Bowl week. That fact has been shared by not only casual observers but folks such as Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network.

Malik Willis has been the most impressive QB here through 2 practices. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 2, 2022

It’s not just the national media who have been impressed, though. Lions coaches including quarterback coach Mark Brunell have spoken about the ways in which Willis has grown with a few days of their coaching, and it is leaving then downright impressed.

Mark Brunell got really excited when Malik Willis threw a short swing pass yesterday. I asked the Lions QB coach why he was so animated about that particular throw. pic.twitter.com/NavTRgODFk — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 2, 2022

Many are already predicting that Willis will be a player that goes high in the draft because he is someone that is coachable with tools that a staff could refine. For that reason, as Brett Kollman explained, teams are looking more toward 2023 with regards to Willis than the immediate future.

If the NFL has learned anything over the last few years it’s to bet on coachable kids that can run and have howitzers for an arm. They don’t care what Malik Willis looked like in 2021. They care what they can turn him into for 2023. That’s why he’s going really, really high. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 3, 2022

Not everyone is sold based on what they have seen on the field, though. Many believe that Willis has a lot to prove because of the competition he played, and when he was on the field against top tier talent, he struggled.

Malik Willis is physically gifted. No doubt about it. Then, you turn on the tape against top competition & grow worried. His performance against Ole Miss is one of the worst I've ever seen from a supposed top QB prospect. Where he lands will be vital in his success or failure. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 3, 2022

Obviously, Willis has a long way to go in order to solidify a high draft position, but he is making some waves this week right in front of the Lions and their staff, a team that could afford to be patient with a player like Willis. That is a fact which simply cannot be ignored at this point in time early in the process.

Willis Impressing With Senior Bowl Throws

What has Willis done so well? He’s been able to show his arm strength and his ability to move the pocket in a big way on the field. That’s led some to proclaim that he is having a better time than most quarterbacks at the game right now. A highlight that was shared on Twitter shows why this is the case. In the pouring rain, Willis was able to deliver a solid strike for a score:

Liberty QB Malik Willis hits UCLA TE Greg Dulcich. (Via #SeniorBowl) pic.twitter.com/xw8qDBQxNz — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) February 3, 2022

Here’s another look at a throw Willis made over the middle of the field which shows the quarterback can fit the ball into a tight window:

#Liberty QB Malik Willis with a nice tight window throw here to the TE on the dig route. pic.twitter.com/qLDdW44Bq7 — Jared Feinberg (Burrow stan) (@JRodNFLDraft) February 3, 2022

The debate will continue to rage about where Willis will be slotted in the draft, but it will likely be hard for the Lions to ignore plays like this, especially when Willis is being coached up close by their team this year.

Willis’s Stats & Highlights

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:





Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. Is he a toolsy quarterback that could become the next Josh Allen?

So far, so good as it relates to Willis proving that to teams up close.

