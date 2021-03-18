Marvin Jones Thanks Lions Fans With Awesome Farewell [WATCH]

Marvin Jones came to the Detroit Lions in free agency a few years back, and he enjoyed a phenomenal career with the team. This offseason, he’s moving on to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not before some final reflections on what he accomplished in Detroit.

Jones is departing after being one of the more productive wideouts in recent memory with the team, and he was able to showcase some of those accomplishments as he makes his Detroit exit. Following news that he would be leaving, Jones took to Instagram to post a video of some of his favorite moments in

Here’s a look:

Through the years, the Lions managed to get some great scores from Jones, who had no shortage of great plays near the goal line as this clip shows. The team got their money’s worth in a big way from Jones, and it’s nice to see him give some of the love back to the fans that developed an attachment with him through the years thanks to his tough mindset and major playmaking skills.

Jones’ Stats With Lions Impressive

Often times, folks worry about teams wasting money in free agency. That didn’t happen with the Lions and Jones, as the team got more than they bargained for with the wideout. In his Detroit career, Jones collected 3,318 yards and 27 touchdowns, which were pretty impressive totals for the pass catcher. He made his mark in a big way on the field and off, getting involved in the community and becoming embraced by Lions fans as a result of this.

During his time with the Lions, Jones didn’t crack a Pro Bowl or get named as an All-Pro nor did he win a playoff game, but he still managed to make waves on the field and manage to do good work for the team. To this end, he will be remembered fondly by the fans and Detroit is likely to hold a special place in his heart.

Jones Possesses Amazing NFL Stat

Perhaps the biggest argument for the Lions bringing Jones back has been his consistent production through the years. Arguably, he has one of the most insane stats going in the NFL. In his entire career, Jones has never fumbled the football, and yet has remained one of the most productive wideouts in the league.

Marvin Jones has been in the NFL since 2012. He has over 431 career touches. He has 5,974 career yards. He has 49 TD. He has NEVER ONCE fumbled the football. pic.twitter.com/6hN6gDiXHv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 23, 2020

Clearly, as Jones explained, it’s something that is near and dear to his heart as a wideout, and he is very proud of the fact that he has not fumbled the football at all since he started playing the game. As he said, it’s all about the ball.

🙏🏽… All about the 🏈 https://t.co/J60doIoUo5 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) December 23, 2020

Now that Jones is heading to the Jaguars, the team will be gaining a very contentious player who strives to do the right thing and is a solid teammate who produces in an amazing way as well.

