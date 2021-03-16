Former Lions Wideout Agrees to New Deal With AFC Team: Report

The Detroit Lions continue to lose free agents to other destinations this offseason, and arguably, they just lost their biggest player yet.

Wideout Marvin Jones has reportedly inked a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to join the team at wide reciever. The move comes just a day after the Jaguars reportedly snagged another Lions player in return man and wideout Jamal Agnew.

ALL the latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

The move was made official by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who revealed the reported terms of the deal would be two-years and $14.5 million dollars.

Jaguars are giving former Lions' WR Marvin Jones a two-year, $14.5 million deal, including $9.2 million fully guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Jones will move on now from the Lions, and the only question left to sort out is where Kenny Golladay will sign.

Marvin Jones Joined Darrell Bevell Instead of Matthew Stafford

According to Schefter himself a few weeks back, rumors were that Jones wanted to join the Los Angeles Rams due to the influence of former teammate and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Schefter wrote:

“One of those players expected to be interested in joining Stafford in Los Angeles is Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., per sources. Jones is scheduled to be a free agent this winter; he grew up in Fontana, California, and later attended Cal. The Rams and Jones seem like a natural fit even before free agency begins March 17.”

The fit seemed natural as Schefter admits, but with this news emerging, it’s clear the Rams did not have the funds to try and fit Jones in and he was snapped up by another team with more money to offer. Jones will also give expected top pick Trevor Lawrence a nice weapon to work with.

Instead of linking up with Stafford, it seems that Jones has joined with the theme of joining former Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Last season, Bevell was well-liked as an interim coach for the Lions following Matt Patricia’s firing, and this only serves to prove that in the end.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Marvin Jones’ Statisical Production Impressive

Now that he is on his way to Florida, Jones will be a quality addition to the roster. Jones has not only made the Lions football team his home during his stay, but the city as well, as him and his wife own a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Metro Detroit. They’ve been quality citizens in the community, and the Lions should try to sell Jones on being a part of the rebirth of the team into a contender in his next few seasons.

On the field, Jones has been just as good for the Lions. This season, he put up 978 yards and 9 touchdowns. In his Detroit career, Jones has 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns, and that’s not even counting his work from when he played in Cincinnati. Those years, he’s been almost just as good and consistent.

Now, Jones will get a brand new start with a coach he is very familiar with as well as a young quarterback. It’s an exciting time for the pass catcher.

READ NEXT: Lions Reportedly Interested in Veteran Cornerback