Lions Instructed To Shop Top Wide Receiver for Deadline Trade

The Detroit Lions already made one big move designed to help them contend this season, but could another be on the horizon?

Even though the Lions look and feel like sudden contenders, it’s more than possible that the team could also subtract a player from the roster at the deadline in order to get some draft picks. When it comes to that, Bleacher Report has an interesting idea for the Lions that revolved around shedding one of their more productive talents on offense.

According to writer Alex Ballentine, the Lions should be looking to shop wideout Marvin Jones at the deadline for a deal. A new list of players who need to be each team’s trade bait was mentioned, and Jones was the choice when it came to the Lions perspective.

Here’s part of what Ballentine wrote as to why:

“Detroit finds itself in a similar situation with Marvin Jones Jr. Kenny Golladay is the most dangerous receiver in the offense; tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift are taking larger roles every week; and Jones is 30 years old in the final season of a contract that paid him $40 million over five years. The Lions shouldn’t bring him back, as they’ve surrounded Stafford with much younger weapons. After spending the prime years of his career in Cincinnati and Detroit, Jones would likely rather go to a contender. The Lions would be wise to see if they can once again turn a veteran receiver into a prospect.”

Trading a player like Jones would be controversial because the Lions are still in win now mode following some big wins and remain in the playoff chase. Would they really deal Jones who is a weapon? It’s hard to see it happening, but the Lions also could pass on signing Jones this offseason, meaning they could look to get some sort of an asset for him as suggested.

Marvin Jones Stats

Last season, Jones put up 779 yards and 9 touchdowns, which were pretty solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he has given the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Kenny Golladay through the last few seasons and has been very dependable when his number has been called.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s knee injury which cost him the end of the 2018 season, and he was able to do that with a massive season in 2019. He was injured late again, and while he has come back healthy, he hasn’t been that productive for the team with just 226 yards and 1 score so far this year. It’s safe to say Jones still remains a key piece and a key player for the Lions even in spite of this statistical shortcoming this season.

Who Could Trade for Marvin Jones?

If the Lions look to trade Jones, it would have to be a team that considered a pass catcher a big need. There’s been several teams mentioned in recent days as it relates to a potential wideout trade like the Packers and Ravens. New Orleans could always use more weaponry as well. As for what it might cost to acquire Jones, a middle round pick would likely be the asking price if the Lions do indeed decide to make the move.

Even such, it seems unlikely the Lions deal Jones simply because the team is in the hunt and figures to need him in a big way for some offensive punch down the stretch.

READ NEXT: Analyst Hypes Lions Playoff Chances This Season