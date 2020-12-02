Lions Players React Strongly to Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn Firings

The Detroit Lions surprised many with some abrupt changes over the weekend, and if the fans were caught off guard by the moves, one can only imagine what the players had to think.

Perhaps not surprisingly, several players who spoke on Wednesday admitted to being surprised by the firing of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia. The reason? They show up and do their jobs and think only of that while trying not to pay attention to the outside noise. The first move offensive tackle Taylor Decker made was to contact both men and thank them for their time over the years.

Taylor Decker said he reached out to Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia to thank them and to express gratitude to them for what they did. Decker was Quinn's first draft pick. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 2, 2020

The Lions move with Quinn likely hit Decker the hardest because he was Quinn’s first draft pick in Detroit in 2016. It’s tough to see a man who believed in you lose his job, so that had to be something that’s been on Decker’s mind ever since the moves were made and revealed over the weekend.

Naturally, however, Decker was far from the only player to be feeling the impact of Detroit’s major shakeup as every player who spoke on Wednesday explained.

Jamie Collins ‘Felt’ Matt Patricia Firing

This past offseason, the Lions added Collins to the mix on a big deal to help try and turn around the Detroit defense. Matt Patricia had coached him in New England, and there was some clear loyalty on display between the pair as one would expect. As a result, Collins said that he was surprised with the move from the standpoint that he focuses on doing his job, and admitted the firing impacted him as any firing does.

More Collins: Patricia's firing surprised him, not that he felt it was coming. Collins said he usually focuses on what's going on on the field. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 2, 2020

Like Decker before him with Quinn, Collins had a history with Patricia dating back to the Patriots and it’s clear he felt good things for his former coach. Knowing that, it could be tough for him to move on, but that is just what Collins is going to have to do now that Patricia has been shown the door.

Collins has two more years remaining on his contract, so it will be interesting to see what his future holds in Detroit now that Patricia is no longer the team’s boss or has an input in the defense.

Justin Coleman Stands With Lions Organization

While plenty of players may have been shocked, all of them have now had time to process the move and cornerback Justin Coleman had a pointed take which only helps serve to prove what could come next for the team. As Coleman said, he stands with the organization, because the goal of any team should be to win, especially if that’s not currently getting done.

Coleman on if change was needed: "I feel like I’m with whatever… I’m with whatever move the organization makes because at the end of the day you’re going to have to get it done some type of way and the way we was handling things obviously wasn’t going the way we wanted it to." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 2, 2020

That’s a good approach for Coleman to have, because as players, it can be easy to lose sight of the fact that anything can happen. Rolling with the punches is going to be what everyone has to do both now and in the next few months as more change eventually gets rolled out.

As for what’s next, the Lions haven’t had time to process that, and Decker admitted he’s just trying to make it to Sunday at this point in time. That could be where most thoughts are heading toward the final five games of the 2020 season.

