Lions Sign Tough Former Michigan State Tight End to Futures Deal

Matt Sokol

Getty Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol celebrates the Spartans' win over Michigan in 2015.

The Detroit Lions made a habit of finding good depth for their roster on the waiver wire for the 2021-22 season, and now that the year is over, that work has continued.

Detroit continues to be relentless on the waiver wire with additions, and last week, they made an interesting one with local flavor that could be beneficial for the future.

The Lions revealed on January 12 that they had signed tight end Matt Sokol to a reserve-futures contract. Sokol spent the early part of the 2020 offseason in Detroit after signing with the Lions on a future’s deal then. He’s bounced around a bit, but lands on his feet again in his home city.

While many might overlook Sokol’s addition, it could prove to be a big chance for the young tight end. The Lions don’t have much depth at the position behind T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright heading into the offseason, meaning the team could like Sokol enough to give him a chance to make his case. That is what will have to happen now.

Sokol’s Stats & Highlights

Sokol started his career with Michigan State just up the road from Detroit, and is from Rochester, Michigan. In terms of his production, Sokol was more of a blocking tight end given he collected just 348 yards and 2 touchdowns in his career with the Spartans. As the tape shows, he’s more of a blocking threat, but can make the occasional catch to move the sticks.


Matt Sokol (Michigan State TE) vs. Michigan 2017Michigan State TE Matt Sokol catches 3 passes for 14 yards against the Michigan Wolverines. 10/7/17. Michigan State wins 14-10.2018-06-22T17:48:47Z

Sokol started his career in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers. He then bounced to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions, back to the Chargers and Jaguars and now back to the Lions. His NFL career has seen just two games played, but Sokol has likely never had the chance at earning a role like he has now.

Lions Future Signings Feature Intriguing Names

The Lions have done a good job this season finding players that fit their scheme in a big way as undrafted free agents as well as waiver pickups, and that work this year should give fans faith that some of these players could play a role for the team moving forward. Cornerback Saivion Smith was added late in the season and the team got some solid play out of him on special teams as well as on defense. Linebacker Tavante Beckett was an undrafted free agent that hung around on the practice squad and could grow into a role on the defense in time. Dan Skipper is a rotational offensive lineman that has seen NFL snaps in the league before, and wideout Javon McKinley was a solid weapon for the team in the preseason. Tight end Shane Zylstra could be in the mix for a depth role at tight end in 2022 given the team’s weak depth at the position.

The Lions revealed their complete list of signings with a tweet last week on Monday. Here’s a look at the announcement:

For Detroit, it’s interesting to see the team bring back plenty of studs from the preseason and the practice squad, and many of these players could have a chance to crack the roster moving forward.

While most of the names might not make a huge impact, in the past, players being added on futures deals have proven to be solid preseason players, members of the practice squad or great depth pieces for the team. Sokol could figure into that mix considering the team’s need at tight end.

