Matthew Stafford Exits Game With Another Painful Injury [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions are playing out the string in what’s become a lost 2020 season, and Matthew Stafford is quite literally putting his body and health on the line to do so.

Early against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit’s quarterback was hobbled after getting tangled up after a play with linebacker Devin White. He landed awkwardly on his ankle and had to eventually limp off the field and get attention from the trainers.

Here’s a look at the play:

Começo difícil para os @lions. Matthew Stafford no vestiário com uma lesão no tornozelo. #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/wTD7WeSoX5 — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) December 26, 2020

Stafford was later called questionable by the team and left the game and gave way to veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who came in and struggled in the next few series. Obviously, without Stafford, the Lions are in bad shape in this game and perhaps the rest of the season. For Stafford to get extra attention and not be able to immediately return to action says a lot about the kind of pain he’s in and what situation he’s in as well.

Whether Stafford returns is currently up in the air, but it’s obvious the quarterback will do whatever he can to try and come back considering he’s one of the toughest players in the entire NFL.

Matthew Stafford Playing Though Insane Pain

This ankle injury will simply be yet another thing Stafford has to deal with late in 2020. Detroit’s quarterback has already been playing through a nagging thumb injury as well as a horrible rib cartilage injury in recent weeks. Stafford will never sit himself down, but at this point, it’s clear the Lions will have a big decision to make with regards to what happens next for Week 17 even if he can return to this game. Arguably, there’s no reason Stafford should be on the field whatsoever considering where the Lions are at and his health.

Stafford will have to be forced to sit down by the team considering he never takes any days off, but it’s getting tough to watch him continually deal with injuries and struggle this season. Add this ankle problem on the list of troubles for Stafford at this point in time the rest of the way for 2020.

Matthew Stafford’s Lions’ Future Questionable

The future of Stafford will become a big talking point for the Lions given the changes within the front office and at head coach. The past regime, led by Bob Quinn, remained loyal to Stafford but the shakeup could leave his future firmly up in the air. That’s especially true given the fact that ownership has essentially deferred the decision to the new staff once they come to town.

Thus far in 2020, Stafford isn’t having the type of season that will wow many folks. He’s thrown 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with 3,522 passing yards. He’s had good games and average games, but has shown the toughness that has come to define his tenure.

That toughness took another hit with a frustrating injury that is keeping Stafford from the game at this point in time.

READ NEXT: Analyst Explains Why Lions Must Keep Matthew Stafford