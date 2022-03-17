Matthew Stafford Surfaces in Hilarious Lions-Themed Commercial [WATCH]

Matthew Stafford moved on from the Detroit Lions, but it seems he just can’t quit thinking about his former city as a brilliant brand new ad proved.

Stafford, who has been funny in commercials before when featured, got to show off his humor again for a new AT&T spot, and also got to pay homage to his former team as well as the city he departed just last offseason.

Stafford’s new ad dropped during the NCAA Tournament, and had the quarterback going in to discuss working at an AT&T store. As he wonders, he can sell people phones, even if they still love their phone from 12 years ago and might be looking to move on.

“You can take your old phone, that you’ve had for 12 years and loved every minute of and trade it in for something new that suits your life now? Then enjoy immediate success even though you’ll never forget your old phone ever,” Stafford says.

The host quips that it would be a great trade, to which Stafford replies, “life-changing” while offering a wink.

This ad is a clear nod to Stafford’s career in Detroit and how it played out and ended, with the success he had after joining the Los Angeles Rams and winning a Super Bowl immediately in 2022. It’s quite a fun play for Stafford as well as the Lions.

Stafford Ad Draws Rave Reviews From Internet

While there might be some who don’t find the ad particularly funny who are Lions fans that are still bitter about seeing Stafford go elsewhere and achieve immediate success, that’s not a common opinion on the internet, as most people saw the obvious attempt at humor and felt it landed well.

That AT&T ad with Matthew Stafford is perfect — mize’s glove enthusiast (@donniekellybaby) March 17, 2022

Some even shouted out AT&T for the ad and gave them credit for coming up with the idea, and the company responded, saying that they believe it was pretty memorable indeed.

It's pretty memorable! 😆 We're glad you enjoyed it! 💙 — AT&T (@ATT) March 17, 2022

Stafford is likely to continue being the multimedia hero for his wins, so it will be interesting to see if he gets involved in doing any more ads. This one has gone over particularly well so far after being revealed.

Stafford Has Given Lions Fans Shoutouts Before

Detroit fans will love this shoutout from Stafford, especially after the quarterback enjoyed the love all season long from Lions fans who were happy to see him move on and enjoy more success than their franchise has ever known. After he finally got over the hump and enjoyed winning a trophy, quarterback returned some of that love on his own.

After the Super Bowl win a month ago, Stafford was interviewed by NFL Network, and provided some great commentary when asked about the level of support and what it means for him. As he explained, it has been amazing to feel the love from Detroit Lions fans all along.

Nothing but love for Detroit from Matt 💙 pic.twitter.com/qgKMxbP4mX — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

“I really could. It was amazing. Like you said, there’s no reason for them to cheer for me anymore and the fact that they did was just a true testament to who they are as people and who they are as fans,” Stafford said. “To have that support all the way across the country here playing in this game means the world to me, my wife and my family. They helped us through a bunch of tough times and they’re a huge reason I’m sitting here today.”

Stafford has long credited the Lions fans for building him up, and before an emotional week playing against the Rams earlier last season, he echoed those sentiments. Obviously, he feels good about his time in Detroit to make references such as this.

The quarterback has been riding the wave of support from fans all season long, and it’s fun to see him giving his former city a shout out on television.

