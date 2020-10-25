Lions Bailed Out by Questionable Roughing the Passer Call [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions are on the move early against the Atlanta Falcons, and looked to be bogging down in the red zone again until a phantom flag helped them out.

Late in a drive, the Falcons appeared to stop the Lions and even got a lick in on Matthew Stafford. There was one simple problem, however. Cornerback A.J. Terrell hit Stafford too high and too hard, drawing a 15 yard roughing the passer penalty.

Here’s a look at the play. You be the referee:

I guess AJ terrell was suppose to pull out a mattress and pillow for him https://t.co/Cna6B08q1m — Jeremy Belle (@JcBelle3) October 25, 2020

Obviously, Falcons fans were none too pleased with the call in the moment, which marched the ball close to the goal line and allowed a walk in touchdown from D’Andre Swift a few plays later. Many others around the league were surprised that the call was made and questioned it in the moment as well.

Regardless, the play stood and the Lions took an early 7-0 lead as a result of the ball being walked toward the goal line as a result of the hit.

Explanation for Matthew Stafford Roughing Call

Immediately on the telecast, Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Periera was asked his impression of the call, and admitted that Terrell launched and left his feet on the play which drew helmet contact, a few things he shouldn’t have done which drew the eventual call. As he said, it was a good call even if it was a close one that many might not understand.

Mike Pereira on the roughing the passer call: "Terrell's got to lower the target area. He launches, leaves his feet … and then he does make helmet contact. … It's a tough one, but I'm OK with the call." Says it doesn't matter if Stafford was out of the pocket. Can't go high. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 25, 2020

To avoid calls like that, defenders have to find a way to make sure they avoid the big hit and the helmet contact. Without that, it’s unlikely the penalty would have been called whatsoever or even close to playing out as it did. It was a bang-bang play and there was no discussion about it on the field.

Lions History With Referees

If there’s a team that should never apologize for getting a close call to go their way on the field, it’s the Lions. They’ve been a team cursed through the years by referees and vague rule interpretations, so seeing Detroit finally get the benefit of a close call is something Lions fans will be all too happy to take. From catches that didn’t end up being catches to fumbles that were advanced for mysterious touchdowns right down to questionable penalties, Detroit’s seen everything through the years and had their fair share of frustration and ugly moments during games.

This play isn’t likely to make many major headlines in terms of some of the other notable things the Lions have seen happen, but it is an example of how the league protects the quarterback sometimes to the disadvantage of the defense and players doing all they can to make plays.

Folks may disagree on whether the call was questionable or not, but in the end, the Lions were finally the beneficiary of the kind of close play which has doomed them for years. For Detroit fans, it was probably nice to see.

READ NEXT: Lions Eying New Role for Running Back