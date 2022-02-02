‘You Will Always Be Our Family:’ Kelly Stafford Cheers Lions Fan Support

Matthew Stafford is on to the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, but that doesn’t mean that his former Detroit Lions fans have forgotten about him.

Stafford still has legions of folks cheering him on from his old city as he makes his way through the playoffs, and that news is something which his family and his wife Kelly Stafford have been downright thrilled by thus far.

Speaking on her podcast The Morning After With Kelly Stafford, Stafford dedicated some time to shouting out the Lions fans who have been supporting her family along the way. As she said, she believes Lions fans will always be family and she appreciates all the support from afar.

“I love y’all. You can’t put into words what y’all have meant to us in the 12 years that we spent there, but even now the support that we’re getting from you guys, you guys will always be our family, that will always be our home,” Stafford said on the show. “As I’ve said before, we had all of our kids there, we grew up there, we became a family there. That place has a massive part of our hearts, Matthew included. It truly means the world to both of us. I got tagged in so many things of Michigan people, you know, in their Stafford Michigan jerseys saying we’re rooting you on and stuff like that, so we hear it and we feel it. We really do, so thank you guys.”

Stafford and her family moved on from Detroit last offseason, but it is clear they never completely moved on from the feelings they have about their old stomping grounds. As they get prepared for the Super Bowl, it was a nice reminder that the gestures from Detroit aren’t going unnoticed.

Lions Fan Went Viral During Stafford Comeback

Stafford has been hearing and seeing this kind of love for weeks during the playoffs. In a video posted by ESPN NFL from Instagram user hallberrgg, a Lions fan is seen in a video going crazy for the Rams as they attempt to drive down the field late. He pleads with Stafford to clock the ball, and celebrates when it looks as if Los Angeles and Stafford are going to win the game as a result. As everyone knows, that ends up happening in the end. As the caption says, “when your boyfriend is a Lions fan but is literally ride-or-die for Matthew Stafford.”

Here’s a look:

He’s a Lions fan but was so hyped for Matthew Stafford 😂👏 (via hallberrgg/IG) pic.twitter.com/AJk345QLTv — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2022

If there’s a video that shows the passion Lions fans have for everything, this is it. There is nothing riding on the game for them in terms of a team, but they continue to pull hard for one of their favorite players in the game in Stafford.

Perhaps one day, fans will get to cheer their team in the playoffs instead of former players. Until then, many are content putting all their eggs in Stafford’s basket.

Many Lions Teammates Still Celebrating for Stafford

It’s not just fans loving on Stafford during his run through the playoffs, but former teammates too. After the game, a 20-17 escape for the Rams against San Francisco, multiple current and former Lions players hopped on Twitter to show Stafford the love for what he had done. As defensive lineman Nick Williams tweeted, he wants to see Stafford go out and win himself a ring now that he is going to the Super Bowl.

Happy For 9️⃣. Go get you ☝🏾 brother. — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) January 31, 2022

Linebacker Romeo Okwara was also very happy with Stafford, tweeting that what he has done has been incredible throughout this postseason run.

Soo happy for Stafford!!! Incredible 😩 — Romeo Okwara (@RomeoND45) January 31, 2022

Both players played with Stafford during a few of his final years in the Motor City. It’s clear that most of Stafford’s former teammates and fans are well in his corner as he broke through and made the Super Bowl, which is something that the Stafford family seems to be very appreciative of.

