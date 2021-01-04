NFL Analyst Makes Strong Demand for Matthew Stafford’s Future

The Detroit Lions now have the chance to make some big shakeups this offseason, and the biggest decision would be what to do with Matthew Stafford.

That decision should be clear to the decision makers if ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has any say. According to Orlovsky, the Lions should move on from Stafford at this point so it clears the way for him to start over with a new team. After Detroit’s narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale, Orlovsky took to Twitter and said that he thinks it’s time for the Lions to let their quarterback go and move on.

Today should be the final game for Matthew Stafford in a @Lions uniform. He goes down as one of the franchises best players, & certainly one that represented the city of Detroit & its people as well as anyone. He needs a new home-let him leave…The Lions need a full reboot. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 3, 2021

While Orlovsky is merely one of the latest to say it, it’s clear that this is a common opinion at this point across the league. Most feel as if Stafford should be looking to move on or the Lions should be looking to trade their quarterback at this point and start over. Reality, however, says that the situation is much more complicated. The Lions could want to hold on to Stafford for the future and continue to build around their quarterback for the short term and choose to move on later.

Don’t count on Orlovsky being a fan of that line of thinking whatsoever, though. It’s clear he thinks Stafford should have played his last game with the team already and should be set free from the franchise where he will always be a legend.

Dan Orlovsky Shares Strong Opinions on Matthew Stafford

Orlovsky has not been a stranger to sharing a strong take on Stafford before. He recently said that from where he stood, Stafford could be tired of losing and want out of Detroit. Stafford, for his part, hasn’t seemed to agree with that notion and says it’s all talk at this point in time to suggest that he is merely looking for a way out.

Stafford and Orlovsky are good friends, so it’s possible some of this has a basis in reality. It’s also possible that Orlovsky is reporting some fact as is relates to what happens moving forward and what Stafford might really want for his future.

Matthew Stafford’s Lions’ Future Questionable

The future of Stafford will become a big talking point for the Lions given the changes within the front office and at head coach. The past regime, led by Bob Quinn, remained loyal to Stafford but the shakeup could leave his future firmly up in the air. That’s especially true given the fact that ownership has essentially deferred the decision to the new staff once they come to town.

Thus far in 2020, Stafford isn’t having the type of season that will wow many folks. He’s thrown 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with 3,522 passing yards. He’s had good games and average games, but has shown the toughness that has come to define his tenure.

Stafford, no matter where he plays next season, is going to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league. Many like Orlovsky want to see the Lions move on.

