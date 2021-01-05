Matthew Stafford’s Future Will Be Determined by New Front Office

The Detroit Lions have a big decision to make with Matthew Stafford, and what happens to the quarterback is going to be a huge point of contention for the franchise moving forward.

After big changes were made by the Lions a few months back, the question on the mind of fans is whether or not Stafford would stick around. Ownership maintained that decision would be left to the new boss, and it appears that is going to be the case when all is said and done.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the decision to keep or deal Stafford will come from the new front office and coaching staff. That jibes with what’s already been reported, meaning the Lions are going to be committing to giving their new staff the autonomy to make key decisions for the franchise. That’s important given many worry ownership could meddle in the decision.

Matthew Stafford's future with the #Lions will be decided by the next GM/HC, per @mortreport. Stafford is playing in today's meaningless game vs. Minnesota despite dealing with ankle, rib and thumb injuries. He has not asked to be traded. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2021

The Lions don’t have to let Stafford go, of course. The quarterback could be a cornerstone for the new staff to build around even if they want to get their own quarterback into the mix. Stafford could allow the team to stay in contention and bring along a young quarterback as well.

However it happens, it appears that the Lions will be allowing their new staff to make the decision on what happens next at quarterback moving forward.

Matthew Stafford’s Potential Market

If Stafford enters the market, there will be no shortage of teams that are interested in his services. Spots like Indianapolis, Chicago, Denver, the Los Angeles Rams, New England and other teams could all be interested in adding a new quarterback. If the Lions were to put Stafford on the market, it’s likely that someone would bite in a big way from this group or outside of this group in order to get the talented passer into the mix.

Whether that happens or not is now up to the team’s next front office to decide.

Matthew Stafford’s Future With Lions Questionable

The future of Stafford will become a big talking point for the Lions in the weeks and months ahead given the changes within the front office and at head coach. The past regime, led by Bob Quinn, remained loyal to Stafford but the shakeup could leave his future firmly up in the air. That’s especially true given the fact that ownership has essentially deferred the decision to the new staff once they come to town. That was only proven more true with this report.

During the 2020 season, Stafford didn’t have the type of statistical season that will wow many folks. He threw 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with 4,084 passing yards. He’s had good games and average games, but has shown the toughness that has come to define his tenure, especially late in the season when he played through pain in order to lead the Lions through the tough stretch.

Buckle up, because the rumor mill could reach full tilt this offseason with Stafford at the center.

