‘Time to Separate:’ Terry Bradshaw Lays Out Plan for Matthew Stafford

It seems everyone across the NFL has a strong opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do with Matthew Stafford, and plenty of folks seem to be heading toward one particular camp with the signal caller.

Recently, Bradshaw joined Fox 2 reporter and voice of the Lions Dan Miller for a wide-ranging interview. Within, he was asked about the team and specifically Stafford’s future. As he said, it’s probably time for the Lions to move on at this point all things considered.

Bradshaw said:

“I think it’s a good time to part ways with Matthew. Send him somewhere, because they’re going to rebuild in Detroit. Got a new coach, new general manager coming. So why not part ways with your quarterback? He’s only 32 but he gets a pretty big chunk of money. There’s some teams, Indianapolis would be a good place for him. I think the Rams would be a good place for him because I’m not a (Jared) Goff guy at all. (Stafford) is the missing link. He’s a quality quarterback. He’s got such a great arm. He slings that thing like to sling it. He’s a gunslinger and I think they need to part ways. Let him go someplace to finish out his career. Then Detroit can just start all over. You always want to get the quarterback and you got him, but maybe you don’t. Maybe it’s time to separate.”

Bradshaw is far from the only prominent name calling for the Lions to move on from Stafford. In the last few weeks alone, Steve Young as well as Phil Simms have also explained why they want to see the Lions make the tough call to move on from their quarterback and have a fresh start on both accounts. Given their status as former quarterbacks, it’s interesting almost all have maintained Stafford should be moved.

Bradshaw has been very critical of the Lions this season along with former head coach Matt Patricia, and it’s clear he thinks the team needs to start over if they want to truthfully turn over a new leaf. For him, that begins and ends with trading Stafford this offseason and moving on.

Many Spilt on Matthew Stafford’s Future

While it seems like an easy move to get rid of Stafford in the mind of some, others aren’t so sure that it’s the best thing for the Lions to do at this point in time. Other conflicting opinions have arisen in recent days which make it clear that the Lions have a major decision to make on their hands. Case in point revolves around general manager candidate Louis Riddick. It’s pretty clear Riddick wants to see Stafford stick around and would build around the quarterback. Other general managers will no doubt be quizzed on this fact when they come in for interviews in the coming weeks, and it’s a complicated question.

Detroit could move on from Stafford completely and draft someone else, or they could keep him, let his contract run out and groom his successor for the coming years. That might be the more sound route, but all the luminaries like Bradshaw might disagree.

Matthew Stafford’s Lions’ Future Questionable

The future of Stafford will become a big talking point for the Lions given the changes within the front office and at head coach. The past regime, led by Bob Quinn, remained loyal to Stafford but the shakeup could leave his future firmly up in the air. That’s especially true given the fact that ownership has essentially deferred the decision to the new staff once they come to town.

Thus far in 2020, Stafford isn’t having the type of season that will wow many folks. He’s thrown 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with 3,522 passing yards. He’s had good games and average games, but has shown the toughness that has come to define his tenure.

