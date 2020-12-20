Lions’ Matthew Stafford ‘Preparing to Play’ vs. Titans: Report

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has seen his health gradually improve during the week, and it has led to a potential miracle for Week 15.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Stafford’s condition has improved enough late in the week that he could play against the Tennessee Titans and might even be prepared to go at this point.

In a dramatic turn, #Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ribs) is now preparing to play tomorrow vs the #Titans, sources say. What seemed improbable early on should be reality tomorrow. It’s why no one ever wants to rule him out… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2020

Stafford suffered a very painful rib cartilage injury last week while scrambling against the Packers and fighting for yardage. After the hit, Stafford went in the locker room and could not get healthy enough to come back on the field. Chase Daniel finished the game and Detroit lost, perhaps in part due to Stafford not being around to attempt a comeback.

There wasn’t much optimism after the hit and the injury that Stafford could play this week, but it appears that the quarterback could give it a go after all if this report is correct.

Matthew Stafford Practiced Friday

This past week, Stafford was out early and joked with the media that in order to play, he might have to tape pillows to his chest. All kidding aside, it was notable that Stafford did practice on Friday in limited fashion, and was feeling better as the week went on. It’s not surprising that one of the toughest guys in the NFL is trying to tough out another injury, but it’s certainly notable that Stafford is doing it in a lost season for the Lions. That certainly shows the courage and attitude he has for the team. That’s been on display most of his entire career.

Matthew Stafford’s Status for Sunday Was in Doubt

Even though Stafford has negative x-rays early in the week, that didn’t mean the Lions are out of the woods on his status for this weekend’s game. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network before the injury was known, Stafford was plenty of pain and seemed more likely to miss Sunday’s game in Tennessee as a result of the injury.

From The Aftermath: #Lions QB Matthew Stafford's status for this Sunday is in doubt. pic.twitter.com/tOpKBWXhPZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2020

Rapoport said:

“Matthew Stafford has not been ruled out for next week, so that is the good news. Still with a rib injury, extremely painful. From what I can tell he was in a ton of pain last night and today as well. So he hasn’t been ruled out. That is good. However, he is described as having an outside chance of being able to play Sunday. So there’s a real possibly we could see Chase Daniel in as starter, one of the better backups in the NFL, always ready. Also extremely rich because of the amount of money he has made as backup quarterback for this very situation. The Lions have a ton of confidence in him. It’s not definite that Stafford is going to miss the game, but it’s not looking great for this week for the Lions.”

That appears to have changed in a big way heading toward Sunday afternoon, which is quite incredible to note indeed.

