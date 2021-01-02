Matthew Stafford ‘Determined’ to Play in Lions Season Finale

The Detroit Lions have been wondering about the status of Matthew Stafford for a few days, but it appears that the quarterback is set to hit the field again for the last time this year.

After an ankle injury hampered Stafford in his last game, his status seemed firmly up in the air for the season finale, but Stafford seems bound and determined to make sure he is on the field for Detroit’s Week 17 game. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Stafford will play through the pain on Sunday, barring any setback coming.

Barring any setbacks overnight, #Lions QB Matthew Stafford — listed as questionable with rib, right thumb and ankle injuries — will start Sunday’s finale against the #Vikings, per source. Nothing on the line for Detroit, but Stafford is determined to gut this out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2021

Stafford started practice on the shelf this week and looked as if he might miss the game, but he made a surprise appearance late in the week and how looks as if he is set to go no matter the pain he might be facing on the field. If he plays, Detroit could end up with a better chance to win all things considered. It doesn’t seem as if a setback is looming for Stafford, and it is likely he could play as a result.

It appears that might be the outcome in the end.

Matthew Stafford’s Detroit Finale?

Stafford could be facing his final game with the Lions on Sunday considering his uncertain future. That will become a big talking point for the Lions given the changes within the front office and at head coach. The past regime, led by Bob Quinn, remained loyal to Stafford but the shakeup could leave his future firmly up in the air. That’s especially true given the fact that ownership has essentially deferred the decision to the new staff once they come to town. All of those factors will be addressed soon.

Seeing Stafford not be able to play in his potential last game of his career with the Lions would have been tough for many folks, so no matter what happens with the quarterback, at least he is going to fight to the finish and try to give it a go in the last game of the season.

Matthew Stafford Playing Though Insane Pain

This ankle injury will simply be yet another thing Stafford has to deal with late in 2020. Detroit’s quarterback has already been playing through a nagging thumb injury as well as a horrible rib cartilage injury in recent weeks. Stafford will never sit himself down, but at this point, it’s clear the Lions will have a big decision to make with regards to what happens next for Week 17 even if he can return to this game. Arguably, there’s no reason Stafford should be on the field whatsoever considering where the Lions are at and his health.

Regardless of that, it looks as if the Lions are going to at least see where Stafford is at this week before sitting him on the bench. The game could mean more for Detroit’s draft positioning than anything else, so most folks are probably hoping Stafford sits down for this one.

Even such, it’s hard to tell a gamer like Stafford that he has to sit out of any ballgame no matter the circumstances. Obviously, nobody is going to be telling Stafford to stay on the sidelines.

