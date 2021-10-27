Matthew Stafford Has Class Moment With Lions: ‘I’m Pulling for You’

The Detroit Lions battled the Los Angeles Rams and played former teammate Matthew Stafford in the process, and it was an emotional day in Week 7 by most accounts for all involved in the game on both sides of the field.

Stafford was classy all week long leading into the game, and that continued well after his new team defeated the Lions by a score of 29-18. After the game, Stafford met with plenty of his former teammates and shared a pretty special moment that managed to get caught on camera.

Following the game in a clip from NFL Films, Stafford shook hands with several of his former teammates on the defensive side of the ball in Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Julian Okwara, Alex Anzalone and others. As he said, he praised the Lions for playing how they did and even admitted he is pulling for them to win.

"I'm pulling for you guys, big time." Stafford catching up with his old @Lions teammates is special 💙 pic.twitter.com/MJRIG3txW5 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 26, 2021

“You guys did a good job out there. You’re playing good on the back end. You guys are playing good. Keep fighting, you know what I mean? I’m pulling for you guys. Big time,” Stafford told the players.

It’s just another reason Lions fans will love Stafford moving forward, and another reason he is one of the classiest guys in the league.

Stafford Was Happy Just to Get Game Over With

Following the game on Fox Sports, Stafford provided a quick interview and admitted that the Lions were a tough team considering what they did to help confuse Los Angeles and nearly pull an improbable upset on the field.

"They threw the kitchen sink at us today… They're a tough out. Always have been always will be. But I'm proud of our guys for weathering that storm."@RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford joined @LauraOkmin after earning the W over Detroit! pic.twitter.com/foDzkRt05A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

“They threw the kitchen sink at us today, onside kicks, fake punts, couple of them there. They played really hard, Got to give it up to Detroit. They’re a tough out. Always have been, always will be,” Stafford said to reporter Laura Okmin.

Obviously, Stafford knew how lucky he was to pull out the win and was also very proud of what the Lions were able to show as a worthy opponent.

Stafford Grateful for Support From Lions Fans

Many Detroit fans continue to support Stafford and the Rams, pushed by not only their appreciation for the player and what he did in Motown, but what he meant to the community as well. The fans’ frustration over the Lions and their poor record and perpetual state of misery also helps this along.

Whatever the reasoning, Stafford is just glad the fans continue to remember him and support him along the way, which is something he revealed to the media as well in Los Angeles on October 20 in an interview posted to TheRams.com.

“I mean, I appreciate that very much,” Stafford said. “I could see how it could be very easy for people to feel the other way, and for people to take some happiness in any kind of success a former player is having away from their building is just a testament to them, as well. That’s the kind of people they are in Detroit. Great people, both in the organization and in the city itself. I really did enjoy my time. I had great relationships built and maybe that has something to do with it. But I think that is more of a testament not to me, but to the people of Detroit that they an cheer an ex-player as much as they have me.”

Cheering for Stafford has become a major hot-button issue within the fanbase, with some folks going all-in on Stafford and the Rams in 2021 and beyond. It will be interesting to see if that continues, and knowing Lions fans, it likely will given the love they have for players and former players.

Stafford may have done plenty to earn that with the class way he treated several of his former teammates.

