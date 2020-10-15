‘I’m Fighting Tooth and Nail:’ Matthew Stafford Not Quitting on Lions

The Detroit Lions have struggled so far this season, and their quarterback Matthew Stafford has become a lightning rod for criticism once again from a weary fanbase.

Is Stafford’s passion for winning still there? Is he getting frustrated after battling for the better part of a decade with the team and seeing few results on the field in terms of big wins? All of those are plausible outcomes, but according to Stafford, he’s still in it to win it in Detroit.

Speaking this week with the media, Stafford was asked about his feelings so far on the 2020 season and said that he still has the juice to win and the losing still frustrates him in a big way. With that in mind, he’s not mailing it in at all.

Matthew Stafford: "I feel like I've got as much juice as I've ever had. Every week, I'm fighting tooth and nail to go win it. … I still love playing this game. … Do I hate losing? Absolutely. Does it piss me off, like everyone in this locker room? Absolutely." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 14, 2020

A few weeks back, many folks tried to read into Stafford’s body language that he was somehow unhappy or checking out on the field. These comments seem to dispel that notion considering Stafford says himself that he is still giving his all and playing his hardest.

Even if the losing frustrates the quarterback, it’s clear he still wants to win badly for the Lions. That’s probably not something the fans can be questioning at this point.

Matthew Stafford 2020 Stats

Stafford has run hot and cold thus far with Detroit. He’s put up some solid numbers overall with 1,017 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He’s completed a respectable 60.8% of passes so far this season. In a vacuum, these numbers are alright.

There has been one problem, however. The team’s defense has let the quarterback down more often than not this season. Even so, all 3 of Stafford’s picks have played a critical role in each of Detroit’s defeats. Week 1, he fired a late pick to aid Chicago’s comeback. Week 2, Stafford fired an interception for a touchdown which jump started Green Bay. Finally, in Week 4, Stafford’s untimely toss into the end zone thwarted Detroit’s shots at reclaiming the lead mid-game. This wasn’t the play the Lions hoped for from a player some hyped as a dark horse MVP candidate. Stafford has simply been alright, but this season, just being alright wasn’t going to get it done, especially with the team’s defensive failures so pronounced.

There’s been pressure on Stafford to be the whole team again, which puts him in a very tough position. The trouble? He hasn’t completely delivered solid, consistent play. The hope is he can turn that around midseason and play a role in a major team resurgence in the standings.

Matthew Stafford’s Future With Lions

This offseason, rumors swirled that the Lions wanted to move on from Stafford, but the rumblings were quickly refuted by the front office and in time proved to be false. Stafford himself has also maintained that he wants to stick with the Lions well into his future, something his wife and family have echoed. Though they put their house on the market earlier this offseason, the reasoning had nothing to do with Stafford wanting out but merely wanting a change of houses.

If the Lions struggle, there is always a very slim chance the team would elect to trade Stafford for a strong offer, but even that doesn’t seem likely at this point during the season. Expect the 2021 offseason and whatever changes it might bring front office and coaching wise to be a key one for Stafford in Detroit.

For right now, though, Stafford remains as motivated as ever to win for the Lions.

