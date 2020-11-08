Matthew Stafford Passes Hall of Fame Quarterback With Key Statistic

The Detroit Lions have a record setting quarterback in Matthew Stafford, and by the time he’s finished, Stafford is going to be one of the most statistically decorated players in NFL history.

With a big first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Stafford continued to climb the all-time passing yardage list, passing Dan Fouts for the 17th most passing yards in NFL history at 43,040 yards.

By topping 100 passing yards today, @Lions QB Matthew Stafford has passed Hall of Fame QB Dan Fouts (43,040) for the 17th-most passing yards in #NFL history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/MNieCykPIm — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 8, 2020

Stafford continues to climb on the leaderboard and by the time his career is over, he could very well be safely within the top 10 of the list or top 5 as the names he continues to pass add up in a big way.

Fouts is merely the latest to be lapped by Stafford in what has been a productive career to this point.

Matthew Stafford 2020 Stats

Stafford has run hot and cold thus far with Detroit this year. He’s put up some solid numbers overall with 1,916 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He’s completed a respectable 62.4% of passes so far this season. In a vacuum, these numbers are alright for any player.

There has been one problem, however. The team’s defense has let the quarterback down more often than not this season. Even so, all 3 of Stafford’s picks have played a critical role in each of Detroit’s defeats. Week 1, he fired a late pick to aid Chicago’s comeback. Week 2, Stafford fired an interception for a touchdown which jump started Green Bay. Finally, in Week 4, Stafford’s untimely toss into the end zone thwarted Detroit’s shots at reclaiming the lead mid-game. That happened again after a few wins in Week 8, where Stafford had a critical pick against the Colts. This wasn’t the play the Lions hoped for from a player some hyped as a dark horse MVP candidate. Stafford has simply been alright, but this season, just being alright wasn’t going to get it done, especially with the team’s defensive failures so pronounced and consistent.

There’s been pressure on Stafford to be the whole team again, which puts him in a very tough position. The trouble? He hasn’t completely delivered solid, consistent play.

Stafford continues to set records, but the Lions continue to struggle to get him the type of big wins he really eeds to differentiate his resume.

Matthew Stafford’s Future in Detroit

This past offseason, rumors swirled that the Lions wanted to move on from Stafford, but the rumblings were quickly refuted by the front office and in time proved to be false. Stafford himself has also maintained that he wants to stick with the Lions well into his future, something his wife and family have echoed. Though they put their house on the market earlier this offseason, the reasoning had nothing to do with Stafford wanting out but merely wanting a change of houses. Detroit didn’t deal Stafford at the trade deadline in 2020.

If the Lions struggle, there could be renewed calls for a change at quarterback even as statistically dominant as Stafford has been through the years. Expect the 2021 offseason and whatever changes it might bring front office and coaching wise to be a key one for Stafford in Detroit.

It will not impact Stafford’s ability to put up the numbers folks have become accustomed to with him in the Motor City. Once again, he has a new record at his disposal.

