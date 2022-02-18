Lions Fan Dreams up Fascinating Matthew Stafford Return Scenario

Detroit Lions fans have been forced to watch their former quarterback Matthew Stafford go on to have major success and win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Could Stafford end up returning one day, however? That is a notion that several Lions fans are desperately clinging to in the days after watching their former quarterback achieve the kind of glory they can only dream about for their own team.

As a result of this, there are plenty of folks who have been daydreaming about Stafford’s return. One potential plan for a return was laid out by WCCO reporter and Lions fan Adam Duxter. As Duxter wrote on Twitter, the possible path to a Stafford return might not be all that complicated to dream up.

Hear me out. Matthew Stafford is an unrestricted free agent in 2023. -Lions spend next two years building roster

-Stafford gets one more playoff run with Rams

-Stafford comes back in ‘23 and looks to take a bolstered lions team to the Super Bowl, cementing his legacy as a great — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) February 15, 2022

“Hear me out. Matthew Stafford is an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Lions spend next two years building roster. Stafford gets one more playoff run with Rams. Stafford comes back in ‘23 and looks to take a bolstered lions team to the Super Bowl, cementing his legacy as a great,” Duxter tweeted.

Naturally, this Stafford hypothetical is a decent-sized pipe dream at this point as good as it may sound. After the Super Bowl, the Rams have spoken about their desire for bringing Stafford back on a contract extension. If the extension happens, the possibility of a return will be firmly out the window. Los Angeles is also facing a cap crunch, which means it might be hard to do such a deal, but Stafford could be motivated to not hit the market whatsoever.

Either way, it’s obvious that Stafford winning the Super Bowl has sparked all kinds of complicated feelings for Lions fans. Some of those feelings include longing for him to return in the near future.

Braylon Edwards Wonders if Stafford Could Pull a LeBron James

Fans and reporters like Duxter aren’t the only ones dreaming of such a return one day for Stafford or thinking about such an event playing out. Speaking on Woodward Sports, analyst and former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards talked through what a Stafford return could look like. While speaking about it, Edwards admitted that it might not be that farfetched to see Stafford come back potentially given what the Lions roster looks like and how similar returns have played out.

Could Matthew Stafford return to Detroit in the same fashion that LeBron James returned to Cleveland? #OnePride pic.twitter.com/3njlm7nsfu — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 16, 2022

“It’s perfectly set up for them not to draft a quarterback, get maybe a backup quarterback, maybe a guy who could challenge Jared Goff like Brad Holmes said down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. They next year you won’t even be in position to get a quarterback which means ‘hey uh, number nine, you available for business?’ I’ve see crazier things happen. I mean, LeBron did it,” Edwards said.

James departed his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 in a controversial move, won titles and then managed to come back in 2014 to deliver an eventual title to Cleveland in 2016. It did help in cementing his legacy in his hometown. If Stafford did the same thing, it would likely make him a Detroit legend forever.

Whether or not this could happen or Stafford would be interested is another story, but Edwards is right to say that stranger things have certainly happened in sports.

Lions Quarterback Situation in Flux for Future

Wondering if Stafford could come back is an interesting proposition for Lions fans. Detroit’s own quarterback situation is settled for now with Jared Goff being around for at least 2022 and perhaps beyond, but it is notable that the Lions don’t have a young quarterback in the mix. Many believe the team could look at making that a priority in this draft, but if the team doesn’t and again brings back Tim Boyle or David Blough to be their backup, that could put the Lions in the mix for a quarterback in the next few seasons via free agency or the trade market.

A Stafford return doesn’t seem like it is going to happen, but it is a situation where one simply can never say never, especially given the special connection Stafford seems to share with Detroit as well as Lions fans.

It’s clear some folks just want to try and will him back to town in the future as much as they can.

