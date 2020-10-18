Lions’ Matthew Stafford Makes Insane Sidearm Throw [WATCH]

Matthew Stafford has made a habit of uncorking the big pass deep down field in his Detroit Lions career, but he’s also been excellent at making the unexpected amazing play on the field as well.

Early in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, Stafford uncorked an impressive sidearm pass to tight end Jesse James. The pass looked like a low percentage throw, but it ended up being scooped up and moved forward as the team was driving early in the game deep in enemy territory.

Here’s a look:

If Mahomes makes this throw the announcers cream their pants for 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/VFzvb8o5Ef — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 18, 2020

A few plays later, Stafford and the Lions were in the end zone and had captured an early 7-0 lead against the Jaguars. Without this pass, the Lions likely don’t march down the field and get close enough to convert for the score, so this was an important play in the grand scheme for Detroit.

Stafford never wastes time making big plays to help his team and once again that was the case with this play. Safe to say it will crack plenty of NFL highlight reels in the coming days for the impressive degree of difficulty it covered.

Matthew Stafford Arm Talent

Through the years, Stafford has been lauded as being one of the best players in the league in terms of arm talent. He’s got a strong arm for the deep throws and is a player who can make all the plays for a team. It’s safe to say with a play like this, Stafford continues to prove that he is a player who can turn in all the impressive throws on a field too. Lately, Patrick Mahomes has been getting plenty of love for his talent in terms of the side arm and no look passes, but Stafford served notice again with this play that he can make it happen in a big way as well.

Stafford continues to be able to make all the big plays on the field, and as a result, nobody has ever questioned his talent as a result.

Matthew Stafford Stats

Long considered one of the more accomplished young passers in the NFL, Stafford has put up some serious numbers after being Detroit’s No. 1 pick in 2009. He has put up 42,042 passing yards and 264 touchdowns coming into Week 6 of the NFL season. In spite of these numbers, Stafford has not been able to win a playoff game or an NFC North title thus far in his career. Those remain the black marks on the resume at this point, and those are the things Stafford will have to change about his resume in order to alter how folks view him moving forward.

Stafford, though, still makes the highlight reels for all the things he can do with a football in his hand. This sidearm was another point of proof that the team can count on their quarterback constantly being able to turn in the viral play on the field.

It’s just another solid highlight in his bright career.

