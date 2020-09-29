Re-Live Matthew Stafford’s Incredible Throw vs. Cardinals [WATCH]

It’s not a stretch to say that Matthew Stafford made the best throw of the NFL in Week 2 that didn’t count for the Detroit Lions.

Stafford, driving the Lions in the late stages against the Arizona Cardinals, was facing the heat trying desperately to deliver a winning play for his team. He scrambled outside of the pocket and launched an insane throw into double coverage on the left side of the field while being pressured. Somehow, Marvin Hall was able to come down with the pass just behind the defenders and roll into the end zone.

Here’s a look at the play that may have been missed in the insanity of the moment:

It didn't count because of a holding penalty, but I feel like we need to appreciate this Matthew Stafford throw for another moment. This is 60 yards in the air, falling away, over two defenders, dropped in the bucket. Great catch by Marvin Hall, too. pic.twitter.com/APrQijDtYz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 28, 2020

Sadly for the Lions and Stafford, the play was called back thanks to a hold on the play. It would have likely been a touchdown, but at the very least, would have had the Lions on the 1 yard line driving for a go ahead score. Regardless of how it figured on the score sheet, the throw would have been talked about by Lions fans for a long time thanks to its complexity and amazing nature.

Fortunately, however, Stafford kept his cool. The quarterback quickly drew a pass interference flag, then hit Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones for sizable gains before lining up Matt Prater for the game winning field goal which sailed through with no time left on the clock.

The play showed why Stafford still has it in terms of arm talent and why he is feared across the league. He can always uncork a huge toss to win a game in any moment.

Colin Cowherd Dissed Matthew Stafford’s Arm

Amid another historic Lions meltdown in Week 2, Stafford made a bad mistake to help aid in Detroit’s defeat when he threw an ugly interception in the. second half. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was watching, and he admitted it was the kind of throw some rookie quarterbacks wouldn’t make.

Matt Stafford still makes throws a rookie QB shouldn’t make. That was awful. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 20, 2020

Stafford has had his share of hype coming into 2020, but so far, the quarterback has fired 2 costly interceptions on the season both of which played a massive outcome in the games. As a veteran, Stafford has to do a better job at limiting the damage and being better with the ball.

Where the Lions and Stafford go this year is anybody’s guess, but the Lions have seen inconsistency just like this from their quarterback in his career. It continues to be a talking point, especially as Stafford makes some incredible throws yet some head scratchers in every game.

Matthew Stafford Rated Top 10 NFL QB

Even though there is a measure of disrespect with Stafford classically, the league opinion of Stafford is changing a bit. The Lions quarterback, often overlooked, generated more than his fair share of hype this offseason and most recently, Stafford was named to another prestigious list. NFL executives were polled for an ESPN piece revealing the top 10 quarterbacks in 2020. Stafford made the cut in the No. 10 position for this coming season.

We're just gonna leave this here. Have at it. pic.twitter.com/Spt3NO4Cdb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 8, 2020

Stafford isn’t within the top 5, but it’s a mild surprise to see him rising on such lists anyhow. Typically, Stafford is a middle of the pack quarterback in the mind of most across the league. This list only points to the fact that Stafford is on the rise in several circles, and it could be due to the expectation that he will have a great season this year.

Though the numbers haven’t been that elite so far, Stafford still has plenty of life in his massive arm and can unleash it constantly.

