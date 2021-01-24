AFC Team Reportedly ‘Prepared to Pounce’ on Matthew Stafford Trade

Matthew Stafford might only have been on the market for a matter of a few hours, but already the rumors are beginning to swirl about where he could be heading next if a deal is made.

CBS Sport NFL insider Jason La Canfora backed up reports that the Detroit Lions are indeed going to be set on trading Stafford, and said that the Indianapolis Colts have been monitoring the situation with Stafford and are prepared to pounce on a move to acquire the quarterback.

Can confirm Lions are committed to trading Matt Stafford. Retooling with young GM/HC and looking to build thru draft. There will be a robust market. Have heard for quite some time the Colts were waiting to see what happens in Detroit and prepared to pounce a la Buckner last year — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 23, 2021

The Lions will reportedly begin listening to trade offers for Stafford starting now, and could move to work out a deal in the coming weeks that would not be official until the middle of March when the new league year begins. Obviously, there will be plenty of teams in the mix for this potential deal in the weeks ahead.

Whether the Colts end up making the deal or not is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear they could be vert interested in making a deal happen at this point in time.

Colts Mentioned as Best Matthew Stafford Fit

The fit with Indianapolis and Detroit for a Stafford trade has been mentioned for some time. Many in the media have been going off about the potential fit for the sides on a deal, and now that Stafford is potentially out there for the team to get, that’s only more the case now. Right after the news was revealed, a couple of prominent names began to call for Indianapolis to make the move to nab Stafford.

Matt Stafford to the #Colts makes too much sense for everyone involved. Make it happen. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 24, 2021

Of all the teams that should be all over Stafford, 'tis the @Colts in my humble opinion. Or IMHO, as the kids might say. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 24, 2021

On a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, host Pat McAfee explained why Stafford makes so much sense for the Colts. As he said, he expects Stafford to get traded to Indianapolis this offseason and it would be a good move because of the quarterback’s talent and abilities.

Obviously, the dots are already being connected between the Lions and the Colts on plenty of fronts.

Why Colts Could Make Sense for Matthew Stafford

Indianapolis didn’t address the need for a quarterback in the 2020 draft, instead choosing to sign Philip Rivers to their roster. That decision hasn’t hurt them, as the Colts were playoff bound again. Arguably, though, the team could be even better with someone like Stafford throwing the football for them, which is where most folks get the idea about the quarterback coming into the mix potentially. Now that Rivers has retired, the Colts could be in the market for a top passer. With Stafford, the Colts could be a perennial contender, which is why many want to see him end up there.

For the Lions, it might make sense to ship Stafford to an AFC team given Detroit wouldn’t want to compete against Stafford on the regular. That might be the case even though the Colts have a lower draft pick.

Whether Stafford ends up in Indianapolis or not is up in the air, but it’s clear many want to see it happen and the chance might exist for a deal to happen starting now.

